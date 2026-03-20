Fan Appreciation Night Caps Regular Season at Home

Published on March 20, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders return to the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown tonight for their final home game of the regular season, hosting the Moncton Wildcats at 7:00 PM in what promises to be one of the biggest nights of the year.

With a red-hot Islanders team, a surging Wildcats squad, and plenty still on the line in the standings, fans can expect a playoff-like atmosphere. A big crowd is expected, so be sure to arrive early and take it all in.

Fan Appreciation Night

Tonight is all about the fans.

Fan Appreciation Night will feature over 100 prizes and giveaways throughout the game, interactive contests, and a post-game merch toss with items like toques, scarves, mini-sticks, hats, and more, some even autographed. It's the Islanders' way of saying thank you for the incredible support all season long, highlighted by a franchise-record 13 crowds of over 3,000 fans.

Honouring the 20s

Before puck drop, the Islanders will also celebrate their three 20-year-old players: Nathan Leek, Dylan MacKinnon, and Tyler Peddle. As they skate in their final regular season home game in the QMJHL.

It's a special moment to recognize their dedication, leadership, and impact on the organization over their junior careers.

Home-and-Home to Close the Season

This weekend marks a crucial home-and-home series between these two teams. After tonight's game in Charlottetown, the Islanders will travel to Moncton for their final regular season game tomorrow afternoon.

And there's a lot at stake.

Moncton enters the weekend battling for top spot in the Eastern Conference, sitting just one point ahead of the Chicoutimi Sagueneens.

Meanwhile, the Islanders currently hold 4th place in the East, the final playoff position that guarantees home-ice advantage in the first round. They sit four points ahead of the Quebec Remparts, who face a tough weekend with back-to-back games against Chicoutimi.

The scenario is simple:

Two points for the Islanders this weekend clinches 4th place

Win both games + help elsewhere, and Charlottetown could still climb to 3rd in the East

Red-Hot Teams Collide

Both teams enter tonight's matchup on incredible runs.

The Wildcats have won 7 straight games and 8 of their last 10.

The Islanders? Even better.

Charlottetown has won 11 of their last 12 games, including three straight, and nine of their last ten overall. Despite Moncton winning four of the six meetings this season, it's the Islanders who have taken the last two matchups: a 6-5 thriller and a 2-0 shutout.

The Islanders bring plenty of firepower into tonight's game, led by Nathan Leek, who continues to dominate offensively. Playing his final two regular season games in junior hockey, Leek sits 5th in the QMJHL with 83 points and 3rd in goals with 47. With a chance to hit the 50-goal mark this weekend, he's currently riding a 12-game point streak, racking up 13 goals and 26 points during that span.

Captain Marcus Kearsey has also been a force from the backend, leading all QMJHL defencemen with 15 goals this season.

Between the pipes, Donald Hickey is expected to get the start and has been outstanding down the stretch. Recently named to the Team of the Week again, Hickey ranks 4th in the league in wins and has been a key piece of the Islanders' late-season surge.

Moncton remains one of the league's elite teams and will present a major test.

Goaltender Rudy Guimond has been the best in the QMJHL this season, leading the league in goals-against average, wins, and save percentage. On the blue line, Tommy Bleyl leads the entire league in assists, while Caleb Desnoyers sits 4th in that category.

With a dangerous power play, discipline will be crucial for the Islanders if they want to come out on top.

Don't Miss It

It's the final home game.

It's Fan Appreciation Night.

It's a chance to honour the 20s.

And it's a game that matters.

Puck drops at 7:00 PM.

Get in early, get loud, and be part of what should be an unforgettable night at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

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