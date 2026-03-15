Superhero Day Showdown: Islanders Host Sea Dogs in Critical Late-Season Clash

Published on March 15, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders return home this afternoon for a special Superhero Day matchup against the Saint John Sea Dogs at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown. Puck drop is set for 2:00 PM as the two clubs meet for the eighth and final time this season.

With just a handful of games remaining before the postseason begins in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, Sunday's game carries significant playoff implications for both teams.

The Islanders enter the afternoon playing their best hockey of the season.

Charlottetown is 9-1-0-0 in their last 10 games and riding a two-game winning streak after big victories over the Quebec Remparts and Cape Breton Eagles.

Friday night's dramatic overtime win against Cape Breton showcased the Islanders' recent momentum. Ross Campbell played the hero with the overtime winner, while Ivan Ryabkin recorded two key assists in the comeback effort.

Goal scorer Nathan Leek continued his remarkable season by netting his 47th goal, inching closer to the coveted 50-goal milestone.

Between the pipes, Donald Hickey delivered a stellar performance, stopping 39 of 40 shots to earn first star honours and backstop the Islanders to the crucial win.

Playoff Race Tightens

The Islanders currently sit 4th in the Eastern Conference, holding the final home-ice advantage position for the opening round of the playoffs.

The race, however, remains extremely tight:

Charlottetown sits 4 points behind the Newfoundland Regiment for 3rd place

The Islanders are 2 points ahead of the Remparts, who sit 5th

The Remparts close their season with two challenging games against the Chicoutimi Saguenéens, while Charlottetown's final two contests will come against the conference-leading Moncton Wildcats.

That makes today's scoreboard watching especially important, with Quebec taking on the Sherbrooke Phoenix at the same time Charlottetown battles Saint John. The results could play a major role in determining final playoff positioning.

Sea Dogs Fighting for Momentum

Saint John enters today's matchup looking to snap a three-game losing streak after dropping two games to the Halifax Mooseheads this weekend.

Over their last 10 games, the Sea Dogs hold a 4-6-0-0 record and currently sit 8th in the Eastern Conference, occupying the final playoff position.

If the playoffs began today, Saint John would face the first-place Moncton Wildcats in the opening round, making every remaining game an opportunity to build momentum heading into the postseason.

In 7 games vs. the Sea Dogs this season, the Islanders have won 4. It has been a tight and physical season series between the maritime rivals. Expect nothing less again today as the Islanders look to seal the season series.

Superhero Day at the Eastlink Centre

Beyond the on-ice stakes, today's game is one of the most exciting themed events of the season.

The Islanders will take the ice in special Iron-Man themed jerseys, which are currently up for auction, with 100% of the proceeds supporting Make-A-Wish Foundation to help grant life-changing wishes for children.

The jerseys were made possible thanks to the support of Murphy's Pharmacy and Arsenault Bros Construction.

Fans can also support the cause by donating directly through the team's Make-A-Wish donation page.

Supporters are encouraged to come dressed as their favourite superhero, and will also be able to meet a special superhero guest in the lobby before the game.

With playoff positioning on the line, a red-hot Islanders squad, and a building full of superheroes supporting a great cause, the stage is set for an exciting afternoon of hockey in Charlottetown.

Puck drops at 2:00 PM at the Eastlink Centre as the Islanders look to keep their momentum rolling and strengthen their grip on home ice heading into the playoffs.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.