Cats Hold on to 1st Overall with 7th Straight Win

Published on March 15, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Wildcats completed a weekend sweep in Newfoundland Sunday night stopping the Regiment 4-3 before 6,500 fans at the Mary Brown's Centre in St. John's.

The Cats offense was all first period and Rudy Guimond shut the door rest of the way, earning First Star accolades with 40 saves. Gabe Smith scored twice to lead the attack in the opening period (32nd, 33rd) giving the Utah Mammoth Draft pick four goals in the weekend games. Teddy Mutryn reached the 30-goal plateau and added an assist, Rian Chudzinski added his 21st. Two assists each to Max Vilen, Kuza Voronin and Adam Fortier-Gendron.

THREE STARS:

1 #25 RUDY GUIMOND (40 SAVES)

2 #9 GABE SMITH (2G)

3 Marek Danicek NFL (2G)

Moncton took the opening game 3-2 in overtime Saturday night.

The Wildcats keep their one point lead on Chicoutimi atop the overall standings - each club has two games remaining. Moncton posted its seventh straight victory to move to 48-10-2-2 with a home & home remaining against the Charlottetown Islanders. The Sags engage the Quebec Remparts in a home & home Friday and Saturday as the league enters the final week of the regular season.

The Wildcats visit the Islanders Friday night. The Cats last home game unfolds Saturday at 4pm with the Annual Fan Appreciation Game.

Join Marty with all the action on FloHockeyTV and Wildcats Radio - INSPIRE FM 105.1 Moncton-Dieppe-Riverview.

Article by Marty Kingston







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2026

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