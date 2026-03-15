Shields' Four-Goal Explosion Powers Islanders Past Sea Dogs on Superhero Day

Published on March 15, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders delivered a dominant performance in front of another packed crowd at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown on Sunday afternoon, defeating the Saint John Sea Dogs 5-1 in their Superhero Day matchup.

With over 3,400 fans in attendance, the Islanders showcased one of their most complete efforts of the season, fueled by a spectacular four-goal performance from Will Shields and another stellar outing from goaltender Donald Hickey.

The win continues Charlottetown's remarkable run of form as the team pushes toward the postseason.

Fast Start After Early Penalty

The game opened with immediate intensity as Nathan Leek was called for cross-checking just four seconds into the contest after going after former Islander Jabez Seymour. The Islanders quickly killed off the early Sea Dogs power play and began to settle into their game.

Despite Saint John jumping ahead in shots early, Charlottetown found the first breakthrough.

Will Shields opened the scoring 8:44 into the first period while skating on the Islanders' top line, finishing off a strong offensive push to give the home side a 1-0 lead.

Charlottetown doubled that advantage later in the frame when Nathan Leek set up Owen Conrad. The steady defenseman buried a beautiful bar-down shot with just over four minutes remaining in the period. Ivan Ryabkin also picked up an assist on the play.

The Islanders headed to the dressing room firmly in control after twenty minutes with a 2-0 lead and an 11-9 edge in shots.

Shields Takes Over

Charlottetown wasted no time extending their lead early in the second period.

With the Islanders on the power play, Leek once again found Shields, who buried his second goal of the afternoon to make it 3-0 just 43 seconds into the period. Marcus Kearsey added the secondary assist.

The Islanders continued to dominate possession and offensive pressure throughout the middle frame, outshooting Saint John heavily while limiting quality chances against.

Then, in the final seconds of the period, Shields completed his hat trick in spectacular fashion.

Donald Hickey fired a long outlet pass up ice to Leek, who quickly found Shields for a late power-play goal with just 18 seconds remaining. The tally marked Shields' third hat trick of the season and gave Charlottetown a commanding 4-0 lead heading into the third.

Islanders Finish Strong

Saint John spoiled Hickey's shutout bid early in the third period when Angelo Fullerton tipped home a power-play goal to make it 4-1.

But the Islanders responded quickly.

Ivan Ryabkin set up Shields once again midway through the period, and the Islanders winger buried his fourth goal of the game to restore the four-goal cushion and cap off a remarkable afternoon.

Charlottetown would cruise the rest of the way to a convincing 5-1 victory, finishing the game with a commanding 39-22 advantage in shots.

Standout Performances

Will Shields led the charge with a massive four-goal performance, earning first star honours and recording his third hat trick of the season.

Nathan Leek played the role of playmaker, collecting three assists in the victory to earn second star recognition.

Owen Conrad was named third star after scoring a key first-period goal and delivering a strong defensive performance throughout the afternoon.

Donald Hickey was once again excellent between the pipes, stopping 21 of 22 shots to secure the win.

Ivan Ryabkin also continued his strong stretch with two assists.

Playoff Race Tightens

The victory keeps the Islanders firmly in 4th place with home-ice advantage in the opening round of the playoffs.

At the time of this article, the Quebec Remparts are tied 1-1 with the Sherbrooke Phoenix in the 3rd period. Islanders fans will be hoping for a Sherbrooke victory, which would extend Charlottetown's lead over Quebec to four points in the race for fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

With only a couple of games remaining in the regular season, including two tough matchups against the conference-leading Moncton Wildcats, the Islanders continue to build momentum at exactly the right time.

If Sunday's dominant performance was any indication, Charlottetown is reaching their full potential just as the postseason approaches.

Superhero Day at the Eastlink Centre

Beyond the on-ice stakes, today's game was one of the most exciting themed events of the season.

The Islanders took the ice in special Iron-Man themed jerseys, which are currently up for auction, with 100% of the proceeds supporting Make-A-Wish Foundation to help grant life-changing wishes for children.

The jerseys were made possible thanks to the support of Murphy's Pharmacy and Arsenault Bros Construction.

Fans can also support the cause by donating directly through the team's Make-A-Wish donation page.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2026

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