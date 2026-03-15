Regiment Drop Tight Contest 4-3 to Cats

Published on March 15, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Newfoundland Regiment News Release







ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment showed plenty of compete but came up just short in a 4-3 loss to the Moncton Wildcats on Sunday evening at the Mary Brown's Centre.

Moncton jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the opening six 6:14 before Newfoundland captain Justin Larose replied nine minutes into the contest to cut it to 2-1.

The Wildcats weren't done doing damage in the first period however as they tacked on two more before the intermission to make it 4-1 for the visitors after one.

Marek Danicek did everything in his power to get the Regiment back into the game as he scored midway through the middle frame and again with just 32 seconds left in regulation but the home side would get no closer as the Wildcats held on for the 4-3 win.

Newfoundland outshot Moncton 43-20 in the loss and netminder Louis-Antoine Denault made 16 saves in the defeat.

Halifax come into town next weekend for the final regular season games on the schedule. Puckdrop on Friday is set for 7pm while Saturday gets underway at 4pm. Very limited tickets for the Mooseheads series and the first round of the postseason at the Mary Brown's Centre are available now at tickets.nlregiment.com.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2026

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