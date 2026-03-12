Regiment Reach Halfway Mark in Pursuit for QMJHL Attendance History

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment are now halfway to surpassing the 56 year old record for average attendance by a first year QMJHL team thanks to capacity crowds for both games against the Moncton Wildcats this weekend at the Mary Brown's Centre.

With only four regular-season home games remaining, the Regiment require full sellouts for each of these final four regular season games, including every seat in the bowl, suites, club seating, and restaurant areas to surpass the 1969-70 Quebec Remparts.

Sellouts for both Saturday, March 14 and Sunday, March 15 against the defending QMJHL champion Wildcats means the ticketing focus shifts to next weekend as Newfoundland conclude their regular season against another Atlantic Canadian rival in the Halifax Mooseheads. Those games are scheduled for Friday, March 20 at 7pm and Saturday, March 21 at 4pm.

Throughout our debut campaign at Mary Brown's Centre, the Newfoundland Regiment have proudly averaged 5,061 fans per game, placing us among the top attended teams in the league and demonstrating the incredible passion of Newfoundland and Labrador hockey fans.

"This is more than just numbers, it's a testament to the unbreakable hockey spirit here in Newfoundland and Labrador," said Glenn Stanford, President of the Newfoundland Regiment. "Our fans have shown up in force all season. Now, we need every Newfoundlander and Labradorian to rally together for these last four games. Let's pack the Mary Brown's Centre, make some noise, and showcase to the CHL why St. John's is a true hockey town!"

Fans who missed out on securing the hottest ticket in town this weekend can still grab a seat for the Halifax series with limited quantities remaining online at tickets.nlregiment.com or in person at the Mary Brown's Centre box office.







