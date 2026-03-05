Regiment Top Foreurs 5-2 to Extend Point Streak to 10 Games

Published on March 4, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Newfoundland Regiment News Release







ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment picked up both points and have at least one in ten straight games thanks to a 5-2 victory over the Val-d'Or Foreurs on Wednesday night at the Centre Aglico Eagle.

Alix Durocher opened the scoring for Val-d'Or four minutes into the contest as the hosts took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

Newfoundland responded strong in the second period as Alexis Michaud evened up the game 90 seconds into the middle frame before Marek Danicek grabbed a pair of his own goals to give the Regiment a 3-1 lead after two.

Tyson Goguen made it 4-1 on the opening shift of the third period and after the Foreurs got one back late Ben Veitch sealed it for Newfoundland with an empty netter to give the visitors a 5-2 win. Goaltender Antoine Proulx picked up his first victory since February 7 and his fourth win in as many starts.

Newfoundland are right back at it tomorrow night as they visit the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies on Thursday at the Arena Glencore. Tickets for the remainder of Regiment regular season home games in March are available now at tickets.nlregiment.com.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.