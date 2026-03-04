Islanders Aim for Seven Straight at Colisée Financière Sun Life

The Charlottetown Islanders open their final Québec road trip of the regular season tonight with an 8:00 p.m. matchup against the Rimouski Oceanic at the Colisée Financière Sun Life.

It's a crucial stretch for the Islanders, who will play four games in five days to close out their road schedule in the province. While it's a gruelling test late in the season, it also presents a major opportunity to bank points at a pivotal time in the standings.

Charlottetown comes into tonight red hot, riding a six-game win streak that has included statement victories over top contenders like the Moncton Wildcats, Shawinigan Cataractes, Cape Breton Eagles, and Blainville-Boisbriand Armada. Thanks to that run, the Isles now sit fourth in the Eastern Conference, currently holding the final home-ice advantage spot for the playoffs. They're tied in points with Cape Breton (with a game in hand) and sit just one point ahead of the Quebec Remparts.

With the postseason around the corner, every point matters and this week could go a long way toward cementing home ice.

The Islanders' surge has been powered by elite individual performances across the lineup.

Ivan Ryabkin continues to dominate since arriving in Charlottetown. The dynamic forward torched Rimouski for three points in a 3-1 Islanders win earlier this season and now has an eye-popping 26 points in just 13 games in black and gold.

Nathan Leek has been one of the most dangerous goal scorers in the league all season. His 41 goals rank third in the QMJHL, and he has been the league's top scorer since the start of the new year.

Matt Butler is peaking at the perfect time, riding a 10-game point streak with 16 points over that span, while Marcus Kearsey continues to make his presence known from the blue line. His 14 goals lead all defencemen league-wide.

Between the pipes, Donald Hickey has been outstanding, earning QMJHL Player of the Week honours last week and providing steady, confident goaltending throughout the Islanders' recent run.

For the Oceanic, this season has looked very different from last year's Memorial Cup campaign as tournament hosts. Rimouski has struggled to find consistency in what has been a reset year for the franchise and enters tonight having dropped 18 consecutive games.

This road swing offers a prime opportunity for Charlottetown to strengthen its grip on a playoff home-ice position. But it won't come easy. The compressed schedule demands resilience, depth, and discipline.

The Islanders have proven over the past few weeks they can rise to the occasion against top competition. Now, the challenge is sustaining that level through a demanding stretch.

Puck drop is set for 8:00 p.m. in Rimouski as the Isles look to make it seven straight and start their final Québec trip on the right foot.







