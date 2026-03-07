Leek and Ryabkin Combine for Nine Points in Islanders' Eighth Straight Win

Published on March 6, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders continued their late-season surge on Friday night, defeating the Baie-Comeau Drakkar 5-3 at the Centre Sportif Alcoa to extend their winning streak to eight games.

In a game that featured momentum swings and a dominant performance from Charlottetown's top line, Nathan Leek and Ivan Ryabkin combined for nine points and all five Islanders goals to help the team stay red-hot during their crucial Québec road trip.

Charlottetown entered the night riding high after a 7-3 win over Rimouski earlier in the week, and they wasted little time establishing control.

The Islanders opened the scoring at 6:28 of the first period when Ross Campbell tipped home a shot from Nathan Leek, with Owen Conrad also picking up an assist. Leek extended his point streak to 8 games!

Just minutes later, the Islanders' power play struck. At 10:47, Leek buried his 43rd goal of the season off a setup from Ivan Ryabkin, restoring Charlottetown's two-goal cushion and continuing his push toward the 50-goal mark. The tally also moved Leek into second place in Islanders' history for goals in a single season, trailing only Patrick Guay's 55-goal campaign in 2021-22.

Charlottetown carried a 2-0 lead and a 13-7 advantage in shots into the first intermission.

The second period, however, saw the Drakkar push back.

Former Islander Kyle Powers got Baie-Comeau on the board with a power-play goal early in the frame, cutting the deficit to 2-1. The Drakkar continued to build momentum as Filip Vlk tied the game at 2-2 later in the period before Kieran Litterick gave the home side its first lead of the night at 3-2.

Facing their first deficit of the evening, the Islanders responded on the power play. Ivan Ryabkin unleashed a blistering one-timer to tie the game 3-3 late in the second period, with Leek picking up the assist for his third point of the night.

The teams headed to the second intermission tied, with Charlottetown holding a slim 22-21 edge in shots.

Early in the third period, the Islanders regained control.

At 6:52, Leek and Ryabkin connected on a dangerous two-on-one rush, with Ryabkin firing home his second goal of the night to restore the Islanders' lead at 4-3.

Charlottetown sealed the win in the final minutes when Ryabkin returned the favour, setting up Leek for his second goal of the game. The tally gave Leek his 44th of the season and capped a career-best five-point night for the Islanders sniper.

Ryabkin finished the game with two goals and two assists for four points, marking his third consecutive game with four or more points.

Donald Hickey made 27 saves to earn his seventh straight victory in goal, continuing his strong run of form down the stretch.

Matt Butler extended his point streak to 12 games as he continues to be the quarterback of the Islanders' dangerous powerplay.

By the final buzzer, Charlottetown had secured the 5-3 win while outshooting Baie-Comeau 32-30.

Leek was named the game's first star after his five-point performance (2G, 3A), while Ryabkin earned second star honours with four points (2G, 2A).

The Islanders will look to keep their momentum rolling tomorrow as the road trip continues with a key matchup against the Chicoutimi Saguenéens. Jack Carter is expected to get the start for Charlottetown. Puck drop is set for 5:00 PM.







