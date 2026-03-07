Shootout Victory in Final Home Game of the Season

It was a special night in Halifax and Sam Rousseau was right in the middle of it. The Herd celebrated graduating overage players Rousseau and Connor MacPherson in the pregame ceremony and then went out and defeated Cape Breton 3-2 in a shootout.

Rousseau was the first star with two goals in regulation and another in the shootout to help the Mooseheads cap off the home portion of the regular season schedule in style. Liam Kilfoil's shootout goal was the difference and Owen Bresson capped it off with a winning save on Raoul Boillard.

Halifax opened the scoring at 3:06 of the second period on the power play when Rousseau struck when he deflected an Owen Phillips shot at the net with Oleg Kulebiakin also nabbing an assist. Cape Breton responded with less than eight seconds remaining in the period on a Lucas Romeo tip in front of Bresson. The Eagles went ahead 2-1 at the 8:04 point of the third period as Aiden McCullough put the visitors in front.

The Mooseheads got the crowd of 9,000 rocking as Rousseau was sprung on a breakaway and buried his shot to tie it 2-2 just 2:16 after Cape Breton's tally.

An exciting OT period failed to solve anything before the Herd skated away with their 26th win of the season thanks to the shootout heroics. Fan Appreciation Night featured a $10,000 giveaway contest that was won by Kevin Slaunwhite and hundreds of other prizes handed out to fans throughout the game.

The teams will play a return engagement on Sunday afternoon in Cape Breton as Halifax embarks on a season ending five game road trip prior to the playoffs.







