Eagles, Mooseheads Tangle in Final Home and Home of Season

Published on March 6, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The weekend has arrived, with it comes a home and home series- and the final two meetings of the season- in the Battle of Nova Scotia. Both the Cape Breton Eagles & Halifax Mooeheads will be looking to rebound after Thursday night losses, each coming with problems that have troubled the team in recent games.

The Eagles did see three previously injured forwards- Lucas Romeo, Rory Pilling, and Caden Kelly- returned to the lineup. Romeo was the lone Eagle to score for a team that has a hard time scoring in recent games.

For Halifax, the problem has been keeping the puck out of the net. Oleg Kulebiakin & Quinn Kennedy each have recorded a point in the last seven games, combining for 27 in total, but Halifax has allowed at least five goals in six of their last eight games.

The Eagles have had success on the mainland this season- while the teams have three wins a piece in the season series, thus far each team has won two on the road.

Venue: Scotiabank Centre, Halifax, NS

Puck drop: 7PM AST

Web coverage: https://shorturl.at/UV2TV

Television: Eastlink

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/32430/

CAPE BRETON HALIFAX

5th Eastern Conference, 27-21-2-8 (Away: 14-12-1-2) RECORD 7th Eastern Conference 25-27-3-3 (Home: 13-14-2-2)

0-2-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 0-1-0-0

155GF/173GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 191GF/233GA

3-3-0-0 SEASON SERIES 3-3-0-0

Thursday, Cape Breton 1 @ Moncton 5 LAST GAME RESULT Thursday, Blainville-Boisbriand 6 @ Halifax 3

Lewis Gendron (53 points in 58 games) LEADING SCORER Oleg Kulebiakin (66 points in 58 games)

16th, 16.75% Away: 16.3% POWER PLAY 11th, 20.74%, Home: 18.92%

4th, 80.9% Away: 81.13% PENALTY KILL 12th, 76.6% Home: 77.78%

Will Murphy, Romain Litalien, Lucas Romeo INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) William Bent, Paulo Gualberto Jr., Carlos Händel







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.