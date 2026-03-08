Eagles Fall to Mooseheads in Shootout

Published on March 8, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







NOTES FROM THE GAME

- Oleg Kulebiakin's goal at the three minute mark of overtime gave the Halifax Mooseheads the extra point in a 3-2 victory over the Cape Breton Eagles on Sunday afternoon in Sydney.

- Lucas Romeo & Lewis Gendron were the goal scorers for the Eagles.

- Owen Bresson stopped 19 of 21 in the win, while Félix Hamel turned aside 26 of 29 shots in the loss.

- After missing three games due to injury, Eagles defenseman Nicholas Holomego returned to the lineup after being injured on February 26th against Quebec.

The Eagles were unable to score on the game's first power play, and Halifax took the momentum and opened the scoring as Quinn Kennedy converted in a scramble in front of the net. In total, the Eagles had five power plays in the opening period, cashing in on the first half of a double minor for high sticking to Daniel Walters as Romeo scored from the side of the net. The Eagles couldn't capitalize on the second half of the double minor, nor a 23 second five on three later in the period.

The second period started slow, with opportunities hard to come by. The pace in the last 15 minutes picked up, with Halfiax outshooting the Eagles 11-8, but neither team could find the back of the net.

Eagles captain Gendron found the back of the net to give the home team their first lead early in the third, catching Bresson out of the net and wiring it into the open goal. The lead held for more than 13 minutes before Connor MacPherson found the puck in front of the goal and pushed it over the line to net a tying goal for the visitors.

Both teams held possession in the opening stages of overtime, failing to open up any scoring opportunities in the opening minute. Kulebiakin took the game into his own hands after receiving a pass from Jasu Mensonen, splitting the defense and slipping it through Hamel for a high light reel game winning goal.

The Eagles will now begin their final road trip of the season, starting with a visit Thursday night to the powerful Moncton Wildcats. Puck drop is at 7 PM. The game is available for purchase on https://shorturl.at/XqfMN and you can also hear all the action on 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Lucas Romeo (Cape Breton) 1 goal, 3 shots, +1

2. Samuel Rousseau (Halfiax) 1 assist, 3 shots, 18/23 faceoffs

3. Félix Hamel (Cape Breton) 26 saves on 29 shots

Scratches For Cape Breton: Will Murphy (injury), Romain Litalien (injury), Rory Pilling (injury)

Scratches For Halifax: Shawn Carrier (suspension), Paulo Gualberto Jr (injury)., Carlos Händel (injury), William Bent (injury), Nicolas Gillham-Cirka (injury),

Final Shots On Goal: 29-21 in favour of Halfiax

Cape Breton Power Play: 1/6

Halifax Power Play: 0/2







