Cats Stage Big Comeback for 4th Straight Win

Published on March 8, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Wildcats found themselves trailing the Eastern Conference 8th-place Sea Dogs 3-0 at the halfway mark of the first period but cue the rally - 6 unanswered goals for a 6-3 verdict over Saint John before 7,000 fans on International Women's Day at the Avenir Centre.

Rookie sensation Tommy Bleyl dazzled the crowd with a highlight reel goal (12th) and added two assists for First Star honuors.

Niko Tournas scored twice to reach a lofty 41 goals on the season, others to Caleb Desnoyers (21st), Kuzma Voronin (24th) and Preston Lounsbury- a shorthanded tally into an empty net for his 18th of the year. The Cats pulled away with four early second period goals to make it 5-3.

Also contributing two assists each were Gabe Smith and Gavin Cornforth.

Jacoby Weiner improved to 7-0 since the QMJHL trading period with 21 saves. The Cats poured 48 shots at Arseni Radkov.

THREE STARS:

1 #16 TOMMY BLEYL (1G, 2A)

2 #86 NIKO TOURNAS (2G)

3 #27 KUZMA VORONIN (1G)

After 59 games, the Cats remain just one point shy of first overall Chicoutimi - the Sags buried Victoriaville 10-0 in Chicoutimi Sunday night.

The Cats look for five straight wins Thursday night against the Cape Breton Eagles at 7pm at Avenir Centre. This weekend, the Cats travel to St. John's for a pair of games against the Regiment on Saturday & Sunday.

Tune in for all the action on Wildcats Radio INSPIRE 105.1 FM and on FloHockey TV.

Article by Marty Kingston







