Cats Climb Back into First Place on Forces Night

Published on March 7, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Wildcats jumped back into first place in the QMJHL standings Friday night defeating the West-leading Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 4-1 in a hard-fought game before 5,500 fans at Avenir Centre.

The Cats scored three third period goals for their 43rd win of the season and a one-point lead on Chicoutimi. Alex Mercier's 27th of the season was the game winner at 14:44 of the third, followed by Kuzma Voronin's 23rd and Preston Lounsbury's 17th into an empty net.

Niko Tournas scored a first period powerplay goal, his 39th. Moncton Defenseman Tommy Bleyl broke a long-time QMJHL defenseman rookie assist record with two helpers, pulling ahead of Gaston Therrien of the Quebec Remparts during the 1977-1978 season.

Goaltenders Rudy Guimond and the Armada's William Lacelle were game stars.

1 #25 RUDY GUIMOND (23 SAVES)

2 BLB William Lacelle (27 saves) ARMADA

3 #10 ALEX MERCIER (1G)

The Wildcats homestand resumes Sunday afternoon with a 3pm matinee meeting with the Saint John Sea Dogs at the Avenir Centre.

