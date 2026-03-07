Islanders Aim for Nine Straight in Tough Test vs. Sagueneens

Published on March 7, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders will look to keep their red-hot run alive this afternoon as they visit the Chicoutimi Sagueneens at the Centre Georges-Vézina for a 5:00 PM puck drop.

Charlottetown enters today's matchup riding an impressive eight-game winning streak, one that has seen the club take down some of the QMJHL's top teams, including Moncton, Blainville-Boisbriand, and Shawinigan. The Islanders have been one of the hottest teams in the league during that stretch and are beginning to hit their stride at the perfect time of the season.

Today's game marks the third contest of the Islanders' Québec road trip and their third game in four days, with one more still to come. The trip wraps up tomorrow in Quebec City against the Remparts, making this a gruelling stretch of four games in five days for Charlottetown.

Despite the demanding schedule, the Islanders have climbed the standings and currently sit fourth in the Eastern Conference, holding onto a valuable playoff position with home-ice advantage.

Standing in their way tonight is one of the best teams not only in the conference, but in the entire country.

The Sagueneens currently sit second in the Eastern Conference, just one point behind the Moncton Wildcats for first place while holding a game in hand. Chicoutimi has also been rolling lately, coming into today's matchup on a three-game winning streak, including a dominant 7-0 victory over the Gatineau Olympiques earlier this week.

Widely viewed as a favourite to win the QMJHL this season, Chicoutimi boasts a lineup loaded with NHL-drafted talent and elite scoring ability.

Leading the charge is Maxim Massé, whose 47 goals rank second in the QMJHL. The star forward also sits second in league scoring with 83 points, making him one of the most dangerous offensive players the Islanders will face all season.

The Sagueneens are also strong between the pipes, featuring a reliable goaltending tandem of Raphaël Précourt and Lucas Beckman.

While Chicoutimi presents a major challenge, the Islanders have plenty of offensive firepower of their own.

Nathan Leek continues to lead the way offensively and enters tonight with 44 goals, good for third in the QMJHL as he continues his pursuit of the 50-goal mark. Leek also sits second in Islanders history for single-season goals, trailing only Patrick Guay's 55-goal season in 2021-22.

Leek has been unstoppable during the winning streak, collecting 19 points in his last eight games while riding an eight-game point streak.

Another key driver of the Islanders' offence has been Ivan Ryabkin, who continues to make a massive impact since joining the team. Ryabkin has produced 34 points in just 15 games this season and enters tonight on an eight-game point streak of his own with 23 points during that span. He has also recorded three straight games with four or more points, further cementing his status as one of the most dynamic players in the league.

On the blue line, Marcus Kearsey continues to lead all QMJHL defencemen in goals with 15. Matt Butler is currently riding a 12-game point streak, recording 20 points during that stretch as he continues to quarterback the dangerous Islanders powerplay

With the demanding road trip in mind, the Islanders are expected to start Jack Carter in goal tonight, allowing Donald Hickey to remain fresh for tomorrow's crucial matchup against the Quebec Remparts.

Quebec currently sits five points behind Charlottetown in the standings with a game in hand, making tomorrow's game a significant one in the playoff race.

Tonight will mark the second meeting of the season between these two clubs.

Their first matchup came earlier this year in Charlottetown, where the Islanders battled hard before Chicoutimi eventually pulled away for a 5-2 victory. That night also marked Ivan Ryabkin's debut with the Islanders, and the team has evolved significantly since then.

Now playing some of their best hockey of the season, the Islanders will look to continue their winning ways and pull off another statement victory against one of the league's top contenders.

Despite the demanding schedule and a formidable opponent, Charlottetown arrives in Chicoutimi with confidence and with their sights set on making it nine straight wins.







