Seven in a Row: Islanders Dominate in Rimouski

Published on March 5, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders showed resilience and offensive firepower Wednesday night, storming back from an early deficit to defeat the Rimouski Oceanic 7-3 at the Colisée Financière Sun Life.

The victory extends Charlottetown's winning streak to seven games and provides a strong start to their final Québec road trip of the regular season.

Despite a slow opening after a long travel day, the Islanders found their rhythm as the game progressed and ultimately overwhelmed Rimouski with a dominant third period.

Rimouski struck first when Mathys Dubé capitalized on a turnover in front of the net 6:20 into the opening frame, giving the Oceanic an early 1-0 lead. Charlottetown struggled to generate offense early and didn't record its first shot until the midway point of the period.

The Islanders eventually broke through late in the first when defenceman Marcus Kearsey blasted a shot from the point that beat Vincent Gladu. After a brief review for potential goaltender interference, the goal stood, tying the game 1-1. Kearsey's 15th goal of the season continues to lead all QMJHL defencemen.

The Islanders began to find their legs in the second period and took their first lead thanks to Nathan Leek. The Islanders' leading goal scorer banked the puck into the crease from behind the net, and it slipped past Gladu for his 42nd goal of the season. The tally moved Leek into second place all-time in Islanders single-season goals, tying Cédric Desruisseaux.

Rimouski responded later in the frame when Zack Arsenault scored shortly after the Islanders' power play expired, evening the game at 2-2.

Charlottetown answered quickly before the end of the period with a beautiful passing play. Ivan Ryabkin fed Ross Campbell after a slick sequence involving Leek, restoring the Islanders' lead at 3-2 heading into the second intermission.

The Oceanic pulled even early in the third period on a power play goal from Luca Nappiot, but the Islanders responded immediately and never looked back.

Ryan Staples ignited the decisive run, stealing the puck and making a slick move to restore the Islanders' lead just four minutes into the final frame. Only 13 seconds later, Nikita Voyaga buried another to make it 5-3 and seize momentum for Charlottetown.

From there, the Islanders took complete control.

Ryabkin added a power play goal midway through the period, wiring a shot past Gladu to extend the lead to 6-3. Minutes later, he set up Campbell again with a dazzling pass to cap the Islanders' offensive outburst and make it 7-3.

Ryabkin led the way with a four-point night (1 goal, 3 assists), earning first star honours. Kearsey also had a strong performance with a goal and an assist to earn second star of the game, while Voyaga recorded a career-high three-point performance.

Ryabkin is now up to 7 games in a row with a point, Butler is up to 11 games,

Charlottetown outshot Rimouski 30-19 in the game and dominated play in the third period, scoring four unanswered goals to seal the win.

The Islanders will look to keep their momentum rolling as their demanding four-games-in-five-nights Québec road trip continues later this week. Next up is Baie-Comeau on Friday night.







