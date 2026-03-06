Moose Dumped 6-3 by Armada

Published on March 5, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Blainville-Boisbriand Armada snapped a two-game losing streak and defeated the Mooseheads 6-3 at Scotiabank Centre on Thursday night in Halifax.

The firepower for the 10th ranked team in the CHL proved to be the difference in what was not a defensive clinic by either team. Halifax got two goals from Quinn Kennedy and another from Shawn Carrier but the Herd missed out on many golden opportunities as the bounces didn't go their way.

First round NHL draft picks Justin Carbonneau and Bill Zonnon had a major impact on the outcome as they combined for three goals and two assists while Flyers second rounder Spencer Gill chipped in with a goal and an assist and had a game-high seven shots on net.

The Armada jumped out to a 3-0 lead by the 4:36 mark of the second period before Kennedy answered for Halifax on a give-and-go with Liam Kilfoil. The teams then traded goals back-and-forth the rest of the way.

Owen Bresson took the loss with 30 saves on 36 shots. Zach Pelletier got the win with 29 saves on 32 shots against.

The Mooseheads will finish off the home portion of the regular season schedule on Friday night at 7pm against Cape Breton on Fan Appreciation Night.







