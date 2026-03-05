Eagles Begin Short Trip with Visit to Moncton

The Cape Breton Eagles begin a two game Maritime trip tonight against their two oldest rivals, beginning with a Thursday night showdown against the powerful Moncton Wildcats. The Eagles have picked up a win and an extra time loss.

The Eagles are looking to jump back into a tie for the final home ice playoff position in the Eastern Conference as the Charlottetown Islanders are idle this evening. While the Islanders jumped ahead of the Eagles last night, the Quebec Remparts were unable to do so as they were defeated 5-3 by Victoriaville. The Eagles & Remparts split a pair of games on the weekend, with the second half being a challenging 4-0 loss for the Eagles. Cape Breton played the game with just 16 skaters due to injuries hitting the team. The team is without the services of Romain Litalien & Will Murphy on the trip, but will look to get healthier, and have also recalled defenseman Mason Cook who is expected to make his QMJHL debut on this trip.

Tonight's opponent, the Moncton Wildcats, is in a tight race for the top spot in the QMJHL, trailing Chicoutimi by two points. While the Cats have produced an impressive season, they have dropped three of their last five games. The Wildcats did pick up two wins on their three game weekend Quebec trip, finishing with a 5-1 victory in Gatineau. Wildcats captain Caleb Desnoyers, a first round draft pick of Utah, has been playing incredible hockey for the Cats, collecting 36 points in his last 16 games.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

Venue: Avenir Centre, Moncton, NB

Puck drop: 7PM AST

Web coverage: https://www.flohockey.tv/live/167146

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/32427/

CAPE BRETON MONCTON

5th Eastern Conference, 27-20-2-8 (Away: 14-11-1-2) RECORD 2nd Eastern Conference, 42-10-2-2 (Home: 19-7-1-0)

0-1-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 1-0-0-0

154GF/168GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 263GF/148GA

1-1-2-2 SEASON SERIES 5-1-0-0

Friday, Quebec 4 @ Cape Breton 0 LAST GAME RESULT Sunday, Moncton 5 @ Gatineau 1

Lewis Gendron (53 points in 57 games) LEADING SCORER Tommy Bleyl (69 points in 55 games)

16.49% Away: 15.73% POWER PLAY 31.4%, Home: 33.33%

81.44% Away: 82.18% PENALTY KILL 81.52% Home: 83.33%

Will Murphy, Rory Pilling, Caden Kelly, Romain Litalien, Lucas Romeo, Nicholas Holomego INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Teddy Mutryn







