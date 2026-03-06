Eagles Fall in Trip Opener in Moncton

Published on March 5, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

NOTES FROM THE GAME

- Two goal games from Caleb Desnoyers & Teddy Mutryn helped pace the Moncton Wildcats to a 5-1 win over the Cape Breton Eagles on Thursday night in Moncton.

- Lucas Romeo scored a power play marker for the Eagles, with assists going to Aiden McCullough and Maxime Sauthier.

- Rudy Guimond picked up the win, stopping 20 of 21 shots. Félix Hamel took the loss, stopping 32 of 37 shots.

- Forwards Romeo, Caden Kelly, and Rory Pilling returned to the lineup after all missing Friday's game against Quebec.

- The Eagles also recalled defenseman Mason Cook, who made his QMJHL debut. The 17 year old defenseman was drafted in the eighth round of the 2024 QMJHL draft and plays with Chaleur in the MHL.

Both teams found the back of the net thanks to the man advantage in the opening period. After some strong puck movement, Desnoyers converted on a feed from Mutryn in the right faceoff circle to make it 1-0 Wildcats. The Eagles countered when McCullough's point shot was tipped twice, first by Sauthier and then Romeo, and the opening period finished even.

Just prior to the halfway mark Moncton took the lead back with another power play marker. Mutryn attempted to pass the puck across the crease, but it deflected off of McCullough and by Hamel. The goal was originally waived off as the net had been dislodged, but after a review it was deemed a good call and it was a 2-1. The game's first even strength goal came at the end of hte period, when Niko Tournas came up the left side of the ice and found Desnoyers in front of the net to add to the Moncton lead.

A pair of goals at even strength finished the scoring for Moncton in the third period. Mutryn collected his second of the night in the opening four minutes when he ripped it by Hamel from the right faceoff circle. The final score came from Alex Mercier, as he wired a pass right under the crossbar- it was initially waived off, but was deemed a good goal after a quick review.

The Eagles are next in action tomorrow night in Halifax for the Battle of Nova Scotia! Puck drop is at 7 PM. The game will be televised on Eastlink and is available for purchase on https://shorturl.at/UV2TV You can also hear all the action on 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Caleb Desnoyers (Moncton) 2 goals, 1 assist

2. Teddy Mutryn (Moncton) 2 goals, 1 assist

3. Gabe Smith (Moncton) 1 assist, 3 shots, +2

Scratches For Cape Breton: Will Murphy (injury), Romain Litalien (injury), Nicholas Holomego (injury), Olivier Laverdière

Scratches For Moncton: Jacob Wingfield, Aiden Diamond, Spencer Thornborough, Matthew Virgilio

Final Shots On Goal: 37-21 in favour of Moncton

Cape Breton Power Play: 1/3

Moncton Power Play: 2/5







