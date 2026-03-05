Regiment Near QMJHL Rookie Season Attendance Record

Published on March 5, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Newfoundland Regiment News Release







The team stands on the brink of etching its name into Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) history by potentially setting a new attendance record for a first-year franchise. The current benchmark for inaugural season average attendance belongs to the 1969-70 Quebec Remparts, who drew an average of 5,216 fans per game.

Throughout our debut campaign at Mary Brown's Centre, the Newfoundland Regiment have proudly averaged 5,061 fans per game, placing us among the top attended teams in the league and demonstrating the incredible passion of Newfoundland and Labrador hockey fans.

With only four regular-season home games remaining, the record is within reach. To surpass the 1969-70 Remparts, the Regiment need full sellouts for each of these final four regular season games, including every seat in the bowl, suites, club seating, and restaurant areas.

Achieving capacity crowds at Mary Brown's Centre, which we have done several times already this season, would propel the team past the longstanding mark and cement St. John's as a premier junior hockey destination.

"This is more than just numbers, it's a testament to the unbreakable hockey spirit here in Newfoundland and Labrador," said Glenn Stanford, President of the Newfoundland Regiment. "Our fans have shown up in force all season. Now, we need every Newfoundlander and Labradorian to rally together for these last four games. Let's pack the Mary Brown's Centre, make some noise, and showcase to the CHL why St. John's is a true hockey town!"

The Newfoundland Regiment calls on all fans, families, businesses, and community members to secure tickets immediately and help write this exciting new chapter in QMJHL history. Tickets for the remaining home games are available now through the official team website at tickets.nlregiment.com or the Mary Brown's Centre box office.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.