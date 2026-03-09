Regiment Conclude Roadtrip with 4-1 Win over Huskies

March 8, 2026

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment got revenge in their rematch with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies thanks to a 4-1 win on Sunday evening at Arena Glencore.

Alexis Michaud opened the scoring for the Regiment midway through the first period before the Huskies responded moments later to make it a 1-1 game after the first.

Dawson Sharkey stole the headlines in the middle frame as his two second period tallies saw Newfoundland jump out to a 3-1 lead heading into the third period.

Sharkey also joined teammates Justin Larose and Marek Danicek in the 30 goal club this season with his second of the game - the Regiment are the only QMJHL team with three skaters who've reached this milestone for one team this season.

Tyson Goguen added an insurance marker with 13:34 to go and netminder Louis-Antoine Denault stopped all 15 third period shots he faced to make it a 4-1 final for the visitors.

The Regiment finish their six game swing through Quebec with a 3-2-1-0 record and now close out the remainder of the regular season with four straight contests at the Mary Brown's Centre.

