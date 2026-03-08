Islanders Look to Bounce Back in Crucial Showdown with Remparts

Published on March 8, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders will aim to quickly turn the page on a difficult night as they prepare for a critical late-season matchup this afternoon against the Quebec Remparts at the Centre Vidéotron.

Charlottetown saw its eight-game winning streak snapped in a tough 14-2 loss to the Chicoutimi Sagueneens on Saturday.

The Islanders ran into a red-hot Chicoutimi squad that capitalized on special teams and early momentum to seize control of the game. Despite the lopsided scoreline, Charlottetown continued to compete and found goals from Nathan Leek and Alexis Beaulieu.

Injuries added to the challenge, as Ivan Ryabkin and Tyler Peddle both exited the game, joining Ross Campbell on the sidelines.

With an intense stretch of games on the road, the Islanders will now look to regroup quickly ahead of one of their most important contests of the season.

Game Preview: Islanders vs. Remparts

Today's matchup carries major playoff implications.

The Islanders enter the afternoon sitting fourth in the Eastern Conference, currently holding the final home-ice advantage playoff position. The Remparts trail Charlottetown by just three points and hold a game in hand, making this a pivotal four-point swing in the standings.

Charlottetown is nearing the end of a gruelling stretch, this afternoon marks their fourth game in five days and third game in three days on a demanding Québec road trip. Energy and resilience will be key as the Isles aim to rediscover the form that powered their recent eight-game surge.

Quebec comes in riding momentum after a 4-1 victory over the Shawinigan Cataractes on Saturday. While the Remparts have been inconsistent recently, winning two of their last five games, they remain especially dangerous on home ice and will be motivated with the standings tightening.

Injury status will be a major storyline. Charlottetown was already without Ross Campbell before losing Ivan Ryabkin and Tyler Peddle during Saturday's game. The Islanders will hope to have reinforcements back in the lineup as they look to stabilize both their forward depth and special teams play.

Offensively, Nathan Leek continues to lead the charge. His goal on Saturday brought him to 45 on the season, good for third in QMJHL scoring, as he continues his pursuit of the 50-goal milestone. The Islanders will need their top producers to set the tone early and re-establish the fast, aggressive attack that fueled their recent success.

With only a handful of games remaining in the regular season, the stakes continue to rise and the Islanders have an immediate opportunity to respond.

Puck drop is set for 4:00 PM in Quebec City.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.