A Game of Heroes: Islanders Unite with Make-A-Wish

Published on March 10, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders are set to host one of the most meaningful games of the season on Sunday, March 15th at 2 PM when they welcome the Saint John Sea Dogs to the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown for the team's special One Game, One Wish event.

This unforgettable afternoon of hockey will celebrate strength, courage, and the life-changing power of a wish.

The Islanders will take the ice wearing special limited-edition Iron-Man themed superhero jerseys. The game-worn jerseys are up for auction now, with 100% of proceeds going directly to Make-A-Wish to help grant life-changing wishes for children battling critical illnesses. Auction Link

Meet Our Make-A-Wish Superheroes

Adding even more heart to the day, two incredible Make-A-Wish Ambassadors will take part in a ceremonial puck drop. These inspiring young heroes, who also served as ambassadors last season, have shown extraordinary bravery through their medical journeys.

Super Hayden - Hayden Kwiatkowski

Hayden's battle with Congenital Heart Disease began before she was even born. Diagnosed during her first ultrasound, she was transferred to The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, where she underwent her first open-heart surgery at just four days old. Her strength continued to shine when she faced another major surgery at age five.

Today, Hayden is clinically stable and thriving, attending yearly check-ups as she continues to inspire everyone around her.

For her wish, Hayden celebrated her sixth birthday in magical fashion - meeting Elsa and Anna at Walt Disney World in a dream-come-true experience she'll never forget.

Strong-Ty - Ty Doucette

At just 7ÃÂ½ months old, Ty was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia and airlifted to the IWK Health Centre to begin immediate treatment. Ty spent seven months in hospital, celebrating his first birthday and even taking his first steps during his stay.

Now five years cancer-free, Ty is thriving and recently enjoyed his own magical wish trip to Disney, creating unforgettable memories with his family.

Honorary Head Coach: Maverick Bishop

Although Honorary Head Coach Maverick Bishop can't be with us in person tomorrow, his spirit will be right there on the ice. Maverick has been sending us positivity and great energy all season long, and wanted to share his special video message with the team and fans.

The excitement won't stop at puck drop. Superheroes will be in attendance throughout the Eastlink Centre lobby, creating a magical game-day experience for families and young fans.

This is more than just a hockey game, it's a powerful celebration of courage, resilience, and hope. Sunday's game promises to be one of the most meaningful events of the season.

Fans are encouraged to support the cause and help the Islanders reach their fundraising goal.

DONATE NOW and help us reach our goal of $10,000 to make a child's wish come true.

Thank You to Our Sponsors!

A special thank you to Arsenault Bros. Construction and Murphy's Pharmacies for sponsoring this incredible day and making the Iron Man superhero jerseys possible.







