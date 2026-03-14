Campbell Plays Hero in OT as Islanders Secure Crucial Win over Eagles

Published on March 14, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders delivered one of their most important wins of the season Friday night, defeating the Cape Breton Eagles 2-1 in overtime at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown in a playoff-style battle.

Backstopped by a stellar 39-save performance from Donald Hickey and an overtime winner from Ross Campbell, the Islanders secured two crucial points that strengthen their hold on fourth place in the Eastern Conference, the final playoff position that guarantees home-ice advantage in the first round.

With both teams entering the night separated by just four points in the standings, the intensity was evident from the opening puck drop.

Cape Breton controlled much of the early play, outshooting Charlottetown heavily in the first period while forcing the Islanders onto their heels. Despite the pressure, Hickey stood tall as the Eagles fired 16 shots in the opening frame.

Cape Breton eventually broke through midway through the period while shorthanded. A turnover at the Islanders blue line allowed Reece Peitzsche to capitalize and give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

Despite the slow start and being outshot 16-11 in the first period, the Islanders escaped the frame trailing by just one.

Charlottetown found its rhythm in the second period and began to generate more offensive pressure.

After Ivan Ryabkin rang a shot off the crossbar earlier in the period, the Islanders finally broke through late in the frame.

Ryabkin threaded a pass to Nathan Leek, who buried his 47th goal of the season to tie the game 1-1. The goal also marked Leek's 80th point of the year as the Islanders' leading sniper continues his push toward the 50-goal milestone.

The Eagles still held the edge in shots after forty minutes, 27-20, but couldn't solve Donald Hickey.

The third period turned into a tense defensive showdown.

Charlottetown had a golden opportunity to take the lead early in the period with a lengthy power play, including a two-man advantage after Cape Breton's Caden Kelly received a double-minor for high-sticking. However, the Islanders' power play struggled to convert, finishing the night 0-for-5.

Tempers flared late in regulation as Jude Herron and Raoul Boilard dropped the gloves with just over seven minutes remaining, resulting in both players being ejected.

Strong goaltending and defensive play on both sides held the score even through the final minutes of regulation, sending the game to overtime tied 1-1.

It didn't take long for the Islanders to finish the job.

Just moments into overtime, Ivan Ryabkin found Ross Campbell in open space, and Campbell made no mistake, firing home the overtime winner to send the Charlottetown crowd into celebration.

Despite being outshot 40-29, the Islanders relied on Hickey's outstanding performance in net to secure the victory. His 39 saves earned him First Star honours. Campbell was named Third Star after scoring the decisive goal.

The win keeps the Islanders firmly in fourth place in the Eastern Conference while eliminating Cape Breton's chance to catch Charlottetown in the standings. The victory also maintains the Islanders' control of their own destiny for home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

The race remains tight, however, as the Quebec Remparts also picked up a win Friday night and still sit just two points back of the Islanders.

Friday night's electric atmosphere also marked a franchise milestone for Charlottetown.

The crowd pushed the Islanders to their 13th game this season with over 3,000 fans in attendance, setting a new franchise record and continuing the incredible fan support throughout the season.

The Islanders won't have long to celebrate.

Charlottetown is right back in action Saturday afternoon when they host the Saint John Sea Dogs at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown at 2 PM.

The game is Superhero Day, with fans encouraged to dress up as their favourite superhero as the Islanders continue their push toward the playoffs.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

Campbell Plays Hero in OT as Islanders Secure Crucial Win over Eagles - Charlottetown Islanders

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