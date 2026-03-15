Regiment Claim Point in 3-2 OT Loss to Cats

Published on March 14, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Newfoundland Regiment News Release







ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment rallied late to secure a single point in a 3-2 overtime defeat against the Moncton Wildcats on Saturday night at the Mary Brown's Centre.

After both goalies stood tall in the opening period, the games first goal came from Gavin Conforth with 8:53 left in the 2nd to give the Wildcats a 1-0 lead going into the final 20 minutes of play.

Teddy Mutryn made it 2-0 Moncton with 13 minutes left in regulation and just as the visitors looked to be comfortable Regiment captain Justin Larose gave the home team life as he cut it to 2-1 with 92 seconds left to play.

Tyson Goguen sent the crowd into a frenzy as he tied the game with 39 seconds left in regulation's securing a point in the process.

Gabe Smith would spoil the party on a Moncton powerplay 1:46 into overtime as the Wildcats would hold on for a 3-2 road victory.

The Regiment are Quebec bound next for their final road trip of the regular season starting on Saturday night against the Victoriaville Tigers. Very limited tickets for that game, next weekend's home games and the first round of the postseason at the Mary Brown's Centre are available now at tickets.nlregiment.com.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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