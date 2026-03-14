Moose Hit Longest Winning Streak of the Season

Published on March 14, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







Nick Cirka was solid and the Mooseheads came up with clutch goals in front of a sold-out crowd at TD Station in Saint John in a 4-2 victory over the Sea Dogs. The win was the fourth in a row for Halifax, marking the longest winning streak of the season.

The Herd got 34 saves from Cirka who got the nod between the pipes following a suspension to veteran Owen Bresson for his fight with Sea Dogs goalie Arseni Radkov during Friday's 5-4 Mooseheads win. Cirka was crucial to the effort on Saturday and came up big on numerous occasions.

Goals came from Caylen Blake, Quinn Kennedy, Shawn Carrier and Liam Kilfoil as the Moose scored three times in the final period to secure the two points and a weekend sweep of the Dogs.

Blake struck on the power play to open the scoring in the game at 13:08 of the first period. He also opened the scoring on the power play on Friday. Saint John tied it 1-1 late in the first period and it would remain deadlocked until Kennedy buried his career-best 30th of the season early in the third period off an incredible pass from Oleg Kulebiakin on a two-on-one to give the Herd the lead for good.

Liam Kilfoil appeared to make it a 3-1 lead a little later in the frame, but it was called back for a kicking motion. Not to worry however as Shawn Carrier converted on a crossing pass by overage forward Sam Rousseau to officially make it a 3-1 lead. Carrier celebrated his team-best 36th goal on his 19th birthday. Kilfoil did manage to notch his second marker of the weekend when he struck with a perfect shot on a penalty shot with 6:21 remaining in regulation to increase the lead to 4-1. Saint John got one back with their net empty in the final minute but it was too little, too late.

The Mooseheads improved to 29-27-3-3 on the season which is good for 64 points with two games remaining prior to the playoffs. They gained ground on idle Cape Breton for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference and are now just three points back of the Eagles.

Halifax is set to embark on a season-ending two-game trip to Newfoundland against the Regiment on Friday and Saturday at the Mary Brown's Centre. The playoffs will begin on the road against a yet-to-be-determined opponent on Friday, March 27th. Games 3 & 4 will be held in Halifax on Tuesday, March 31st and Wednesday, April 1st at 7pm. Playoff tickets go on sale for the General Public on Wednesday, March 18th at 11am at Ticketmaster.ca.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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