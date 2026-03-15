Cats Move Back into 1st with OT Win on the Rock

Published on March 14, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Wildcats regained first overall in the QMJHL after a solid 3-2 overtime triumph over the Newfoundland Regiment before a sold out crowd of 6,500 at the Mary Brown's Centre in St. John's Saturday night.

Gabe Smith's 2nd of the game came on the powerplay in extra time after the Regiment's Will Reynolds was assessed a five-minute kneeing major with 21 seconds left in the third period.

Gavin Cornforth scored his 12th of the season while Caleb Desnoyers and Tommy Bleyl had two assists each.

Bleyl set two records this evening - 'Most points by a QMJHL rookie defenceman' (78) and 'Most assists by a Wildcats defenceman' (65). The rookie blueliner now trails Keith Yandle by only five points to become the Wildcats record holder for 'Most Points in a season by a Defenseman'.

Rudy Guimond continued his hot goaltending with his league-leading 37th win, making 26 saves. The Cats improve to 47-10-2-2 after 61 games.

THREE STARS:

#9 GABE SMITH (2G)

Tyson Goguen NFL (1G, 1A)

#92 GAVIN CORNFORTH (1G)

Moncton has reeled off six straight victories and lead the QMJHL standings by one point over the Chicoutimi Sagueneens-each team has three games remaining.

The rematch with the Regiment is Sunday afternoon at 3.30 ATL from the Marys Brown's Centre. The Cats then move to a home and home against the Charlottetown Islanders to wind up the regular season - Friday night in Charlottetown and Saturday at 4pm with Fan Appreciation Day at the Avenir Centre - a sellout in expected.

Join Marty with complete Broadcast coverage on FloHockey TV and Wildcats Radio, INSPIRE 105.1 FM Moncton-Dieppe-Riverview.

Article by Marty Kingston







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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