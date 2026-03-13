Desnoyers Leads Cats to 5th Straight Win with 3 Assists

Published on March 13, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Wildcats struck for three 3rd period goals to down the Cape Breton Eagles 4-2 for their fifth consecutive victory at Avenir Centre Thursday night.

Caleb Desnoyers set up three goals for Moncton.

The Eagles took a 2-1 lead into the third before the Cats tied the game on a powerplay goal from Teddy Mutryn (29th) leading to Rian Chudzinski's game-winner at 14:27, his 20th of the season and Preston Lounsbury delivered yet another empty net goal at 18:30, his 3rd in the last 3 games.

Tommy Bleyl scored his 13th of the season and moved into second place for 'Most Points by a Wildcats Defenseman in a season' with 77. The record is 84 points set by Keith Yandle in the '05-'06 season.

Adam Fortier-Gendron and Gabe Smith had strong games with two assists each.

The Cats outshot the Eagles 34-16, including 18-4 in the second period.

The Wildcats remain one point shy of Chicoutimi atop the overall Q standings with four games remaining on the schedule. The Sagueneens defeated the Cataractes 4-0 in Shawinigan Thursday night.

THREE STARS:

1 #18 CALEB DESNOYERS (3A)

2 CAP Felix Hamel (30 Saves)

3 #9 GABE SMITH (2A)

The Wildcats move on to St. John's for a pair of weekend games against the Newfoundland Regiment Saturday at 6:30pm. ATL and Sunday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. ATL from the Mary Brown's Centre.

The final home game is Saturday, March 21st against the Charlottetown Islanders at 4 p.m. for 'Fan Appreciation Day'.

Join Marty with all the action this weekend from Newfoundland on FloHockey TV and Wildcats Radio INSPIRE 105.1 FM Moncton-Dieppe-Riverview.

Article by Marty Kingston







