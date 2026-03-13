Eagles Play Final Road Game of Season in Charlottetown

It's a must win game tonight in Charlottetown for the Cape Breton Eagles to keep their hopes for home ice in the 2026 playoffs. It's the final road game of the 2025-26 regular season for the Eagles as they visit the Islanders, and also the final meeting of the season between the two rivals.

Following last night's loss against Moncton, the Eagles sit four points behind the Islanders for fourth in the Eastern Conference. (Following their win over Victoriaville last night, the Quebec Remparts sit two points ahead of the Eagles. If the Remparts were to win tonight against Gatineau, and the Eagles lose in regulation against Charlottetown, it would mean the Eagles could finish no higher than sixth in the East.) It was a promising start for the Eagles in Moncton last night, jumping out to a 2-0 lead. Defensemen Noah Jettelson & Jacob De Ladurantaye each assisted on both goals. But the Wildcats rallied to produce a 4-2 victory.

Charlottetown will look to create further separation between the Eagles & Remparts. The Islanders have won nine of their last ten games, led by electrifying performances from Nathan Leek and Ivan Ryabkin. The Isles' dynamic duo has combined for 48 points during that ten game stretch.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

Venue: Eastlink Centre, Charlottetown, PEI

Puck drop: 7PM AST

Web coverage: https://shorturl.at/twK7Y

Television: Eastlink

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/32452/

CAPE BRETON CHARLOTTETOWN

6th Eastern Conference, 27-22-3-9 (Away: 14-13-1-3) RECORD 4th Eastern Conference, 31-21-2-6 (Home: 16-9-1-3)

0-3-1-1 CURRENT STREAK 1-0-0-0

161GF/182GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 205GF/224GA

4-1-0-2 SEASON SERIES 3-2-1-1

Thursday, Cape Breton 2 @ Moncton 4 LAST GAME RESULT Sunday, Charlottetown 3 @ Quebec 2 (OT)

Lewis Gendron (55 points in 60 games) LEADING SCORER Nathan Leek (79 points in 60 games)

16th, 16.5% Away: 15.79% POWER PLAY 8th, 22.48%, Home: 25.47%

4th, 80.68%, Away: 80.36% PENALTY KILL 15th, 73.5% Home: 69.64%

Will Murphy, Romain Litalien, Lewis Gendron INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) N/A







