Eagles Top Sea Dogs to Open Final Weekend of Regular Season

Published on March 20, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







Neither team was able to capitalize on on early power play, or at four on four, with early minors to Saint John's Bo Damphousse & Cape Breton's Adam Klaus that overlapped for 51 seconds. The Eagles also couldn't cash in on a Carl-Otto Magnusson penalty, but the third time on the power play was the charm. McCullough found Romeo in front and he put it by Courchesne for the game's first goal.

The Eagles found their even strength breakthrough in the final two minutes of the first period, when a Raoul Boilard shot from the top of the left faceoff circle made its way by Courchesne. The scored remained 2-0 after the second period- the Sea Dogs were unable to cash in with a 1:09 stretch of five on three early in the third period.

Saint John did strike on the power play in the third period, with Donovan converting a rebound off of a pad save from Hamel. The goal came just ten seconds into the power play. However, not to be outdone, late in the period, Lewis Gendron won a faceoff back to Reece Peitzsche, whose shot Romeo tipped by the Saint John goaltender to restore the two-goal lead for the home team. The goal came just three seconds into the power play.

Sea Dogs coach Brian Casey elected to lift Courchesne with more than three minutes left, and the gamble paid off when Donovan found his second goal of the game. While Saint John didn't pull Courchesne again immediately after gaining the Eagle zone, he would head to the bench with 1:46 remaining. This time it would not pay off, as Litalien hit the open net to break his goal scoring drought.

The Eagles will play their final home game of the regular season tomorrow as they honour 20-year-olds Lewis Gendron, Félix Hamel, and Lucas Romeo.

Puck drop is at 3 PM. Tickets can be purchased at https://shorturl.at/ITEv0. They are also available for purchase in person at the Centre 200 box office and by the phone during box office hours at 902-564-2200

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Félix Hamel (Cape Breton) 35 saves on 37 shots

2, Lucas Romeo (Cape Breton) 2 goals, 3 shots, 4 hits

3. Aiden McCullough (Cape Breton) 3 assists, +2, 3 hits

NOTES FROM THE GAME

- A two-goal game from Lucas Romeo helped the Cape Breton Eagles snap a six-game losing streak as they defeated the Saint John Sea Dogs 4-2 Friday night in Sydney.

- Raoul Boilard & Eliot Litalien also scored for the Eagles, while Aiden McCullough collected three assists. Alexander Donovan scored both goals for Saint John.

- Félix Hamel stopped 35 of 37 shots in the win. Rafaël Courchesne allowed three goals on 21 shots in addition to the empty net goal.

Scratches For Cape Breton: Will Murphy (injury), Romain Litalien (injury), Olivier Laverdière

Scratches For Saint John: Arseni Radkov (suspension), Olivers Murnieks (injury), Matthew Krayer, Vincent Croteau

Final Shots On Goal: 37-23 in favour of Saint John

Cape Breton Power Play: 2/4

Saint John Power Play: 1/5







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

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