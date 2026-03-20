Eagles Begin Final Weekend with Matchup against Saint John

Published on March 20, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







A number of playoff possibilities remain in play as the Cape Breton Eagles as they open up the final weekend of the QMJHL regular season tonight against the Saint John Sea Dogs.

The Eagles have had a week away from game action, coming off a hard fought 2-1 overtime loss to Charlottetown on Friday. Reece Peitzsche broke a goal scoring drought for the Eagles to notch his 25th goal of the season.

It was a busy "off-week" for the Eagles, however, having held an open practice for fans and also holding the annual awards banquet. Eagles captain Lewis Gendron was a big winner, capturing three awards including the MVP award. Gendron missed both games during last week's road trip, and his status was uncertain heading into tonight's game.

Currently sitting sixth in the QMJHL's Eastern Conference, the Eagles can finish anywhere from fifth to seventh place. The Eagles trail Quebec by three points, and would need to win both games this weekend, and have Quebec lose both games against Chicoutimi in regulation, in order to pass the Remparts. The Eagles can clinch at least sixth place with a win, over a regulation loss by Halifax in Newfoundland. If the Eagles finish either fifth or sixth, their opponent will be either Charlottetown or Newfoundland. If the Eagles fall to seventh, they will play either Moncton or Chicoutimi.

Saint John knows they will play either Moncton or Chicoutimi in the first round, as they can not move out of eighth place. Despite being divisional rivals, the Eagles and Dogs haven't matched up since November 30th. Tonight also marks the first appearance at Centre 200 of the top pick in the 2025 draft Alexis Joseph, who was playing in the World Under 17 Hockey Challenge when the Sea Dogs last visited Sydney. It's also a different looking Saint John team behind the bench, with Brian Casey having been hired as interim coach on February 26th. Another name to watch is Everett Baldwin on the Saint John blueline, a Tampa Bay Lightning draft pick.

As part of the final weekend giveaway, the first 1000 fans in attendance tonight will receive a free beverage stein. The ticket to win it promotion is also in effect, which means if 3000 fans are in attendance tonight, one fan will win $3000. Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

BUY TICKETS:https://shorturl.at/65EDO

50/50: https://rafflebox.ca/raffle/cbeagles

Venue: Centre 200, Sydney, NS

Puck drop: 7 PM AST

Web coverage: https://watch.chl.ca

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/32470/

SAINT JOHN CAPE BRETON

8th Eastern Conference, 22-35-5-0 (Away: 11-16-3-0) RECORD 6th Eastern Conference, 27-22-4-9 (Home: 13-9-2-6)

0-4-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 0-3-2-1

211GF/259GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 162GF/184GA

3-3-0-0 SEASON SERIES 3-3-0-0

Sunday, Saint John 1 @ Charlottetown 5. LAST GAME RESULT Friday, Cape Breton 1 @ Charlottetown 2 (OT)

Olivier Groulx (65 points in 62 games) LEADING SCORER Lewis Gendron (55 points in 60 games)

9th, 22.56% Away: 4th, 27.08% POWER PLAY 16th, 16.26% Home: T15th, 17.14%

7th, 79.23% Away: 10th, 76.7% PENALTY KILL 3rd, 81.13% Home: 6th, 81.05%

Olivier Duhamel, Oliviers Murnieks, William Yared INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Will Murphy, Romain Litalien, Lewis Gendron







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

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