Islanders Top Eagles in Overtime

Published on March 13, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Eagles dominated the early portion of the game, outshooting Charlottetown 9-1 in part due to two power plays. But it was on Charlottetown's first power play that the Eagles scored first, as Peitzsche stripped Will Shields off the puck, raced in on a breakaway and put it over Hickey for the game's opening goal.

Charlottetown was unable to score on a power play later in the period, or one that carried over to the second period. There were no other penalties called in the second period, but the Islanders found their goal as Leek scored after a goal mouth scramble. The teams headed to the third period tied at one.

For the second time on the night the Eagles were caught with too many men on the ice early in the third period, and that turned into a brief five on three when Caden Kelly was whistled for a double minor after catching Ivan Ryabkin with a high stick. But the Eagles were able to kill off all the minors, and the game was destined for overtime.

While the Eagles registered the first two shots of overtime, but it was Campbell who would put it through Towle to secure the win for the home team.

The Eagles are back on home ice one week from tonight as they host the #1 pick of the 2025 QMJHL draft Alexis Joseph, NHL drafted players Everett Baldwin & Arseni Radkov and the Saint John Sea Dogs.

Puck drop is at 7 PM. Tickets can be purchased at https://shorturl.at/JKbeB They are also available for purchase in person at the Centre 200 box office and by the phone during box office hours at 902-564-2200

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Donald Hickey (Charlottetown) 39 saves on 40 shots

2. Connor Towle (Cape Breton) 27 saves on 29 shots

3. Ross Campbell (Charlottetown) game winning goal, 2 shots

Scratches For Cape Breton: Will Murphy (injury), Romain Litalien (injury), Lewis Gendron (injury)

Scratches For Charlottetown: Aiden MacIsaac, Spencer Thompson, Rowan Walsh, CJ Watroba

Final Shots On Goal: 40-29 in favour of Cape Breton

Cape Breton Power Play: 0/3

NOTES FROM THE GAME

- Ross Campbell's goal at the 2:06 mark of overtime gave the Charlottetown Islanders a 2-1 victory over the Cape Breton Eagles on Friday night in Charlottetown. With the loss, the Eagles are assured to be starting the 2026 QMJHL playoffs on the road.

- Cape Breton's Reece Peitzsche scored short handed in the first period and Nathan Leek scored for Charlottetown in the second period.

- Donald Hickey picked up the win, stopping 39 of 40 shots. Connor Towle took the loss, stopping 27 of 29 shots.

- Eagles forward Raoul Boilard and Islanders forward Jude Herron were given game misconducts after a fight at the 12:33 mark of the third period.

Charlottetown Power Play: 0/5







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2026

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