Eagles Stage Stunning Comeback to Extend Series with Newfoundland

Published on April 3, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The first period belonged to the Regiment, with Benjamin Veitch opening the scoring- it started with Quinn Norman racing his way up the right wing and finding Veitch for the game's opening goal. Then Dawson Sharkey converted on the power play, receiving a pass from Marek Danicek, kicking it to himself and putting it just under the crossbar from a sharp angle.

Noah Laberge zapped a shot from the right faceoff circle to make it 3-0, and the Regiment had the chance to further open things up when Samuel Kupec was sent off for a minor penalty. But the Eagles killed the first 1:15 off and Justin Larose was sent off. After 45 seconds of four on four, the Eagles went to an abbreviated power play and Boilard found the back of the net to get the home side on the board.

Veitch was the only goal scorer in the second period, winning the puck in the left faceoff circle, cutting through the middle to deke by Hamel to make it 4-1. After a two minute four on four with Sharkey and Reece Peitzsche in the box, the Eagles had a chance to get closer with a late power play that carried over into the third period.

The man advantage couldn't get the Eagles closer, but there was plenty accomplished at even strength. At 7:28, Derek Andrews converted a feed from behind the net from Eliot Litalien. Boilard's goal came less than 90 seconds later, inching the Eagles within a goal. With Cape Breton's Lucas Romeo and Newfoundland's Emile Perron both off for another two minute four on four, neither team could find the back of the net.

Hamel was lifted for the extra attacker with 2:06 left, and the Eagles pushed hard for the tying goal. With 1:11 left, the breakthrough came as Gendron found the puck in the blue paint and pushed it over the goal line.

A winning goal wasn't to be had late in regulation, but overtime wouldn't take long to determine a winner. The first shot of the extra session created a rebound, and Maxime Sauthier, for the third straight game at Centre 200, found the back of the net to give the Eagles a 5-4 win.

The Eagles will look to force game 7 of this series when they take to the ice on Easter Sunday for game 6. Puck drop is 2:30 PM AST. The game is available for purchase on https://www.flohockey.tv/live/246780 and you can also hear all the action on 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com.

NOTES FROM THE GAME

- Maxime Sauthier's goal 22 seconds into overtime completed a comeback for the Cape Breton Eagles at they defeated the Newfoundland Regiment 5-4 Friday night. With the win, the Eagles force a game six with Newfoundland leading the series 3-2.

- Lewis Gendron scored the tying goal with 71 seconds left in regulation, and added two assists for the Eagles, Raoul Boilard scored twice and Derek Andrews also scored for the Eagles while Aiden McCullough added two assists.

- Félix Hamel picked up the win for the Eagles, stopping 24 of 28 shots. Louis-Antoine Denault stopped 38 of 43 in the loss.

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Lewis Gendron (Cape Breton) 1 goal, 2 assists

2. Benjamin Veitch (Newfoundland) 2 goals

3. Raoul Boilard (Cape Breton) 2 goals

Scratches For Cape Breton: Will Murphy (injury), Romain Litalien (injury), Rory Piilling (injury), Nicholas Holomego

Scratches For Newfoundland: Kingsley Austin (injury), Patryk Zubek, Luke Sinclair

Final Shots On Goal: 43-28 in favour of Cape Breton

Cape Breton Power Play: 1/2

Newfoundland Power Play: 1/2







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2026

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