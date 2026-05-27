Eagles Name Ben Tupker as Assistant Coach

Published on May 27, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







(SYDNEY, NOVA SCOTIA) - It was announced today the Cape Breton Eagles have hired Ben Tupker as an assistant coach ahead of the 2026-2027 regular season.

On the decision to hire Ben, Eagles GM Sylvain Couturier said:

"We are excited to have Ben he is a young coach that graduated from Cornell University, and he is a very smart hockey mind, eager to learn and be a part of the organization."

Tupker spent the 2025-26 season as an assistant coach for the Cranbrook Bucks in the BCHL finishing 4th in their division and making it to the BCHL Interior Conference Finals.

The Ontario native started his junior career in 2016-17 with the Carleton Place Canadians, then committing and playing for Cornell University for three seasons before finishing his collegiate career at Union College where he was the team captain for the two seasons. In 2024, he finished up his playing career in the ECHL playing for the Trois-Rivières Lions.

In the 2017-2018 season, Tupker played for the Carleton Place Canadians of the CCHL alongside Eagles assistant coach Adam Pilotte and under current Eagles head coach Jason Clarke.

Couturier says the addition of Tupker reflects the organization's continued commitment to building a strong development culture throughout the hockey operations department.

"Junior hockey is about development at every level," said Couturier. "Players are working toward the next step in their careers, and the same can be said for coaches and staff. We want the Cape Breton Eagles to continue being a place where talented people can grow, earn opportunities, and continue advancing in the hockey world. We're excited for Ben to now be part of that environment."

Director of Operations Melissa MacNeil says that culture has played a major role in the organization's growth over the years.

"The QMJHL is a stepping-stone league in so many ways," said MacNeil. "You see players move on to professional hockey, but the same is true for coaches, staff, and front office personnel throughout the sport. That's something we're proud of as an organization."

MacNeil, who joined the Eagles three years ago as Office & Finance Manager before moving into her current role as Director of Operations, says the organization has also supported her own professional growth.

"I'm personally very grateful for the opportunities I've been given here," said MacNeil. "To have grown within the organization and now oversee the business operations side of the team has been incredibly rewarding. We want the Eagles to continue being a place where hardworking people can grow, learn, and build successful careers."

The Cape Breton Eagles would like to officially welcome Ben to Cape Breton and look forward to having him behind the bench this season.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from May 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.