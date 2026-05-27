Tourigny Suspended

Published on May 27, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced today that Jordan Tourigny of the Chicoutimi Saguenéens has been suspended for the remainder of the 2026 Memorial Cup.

The suspension is as a result of the match penalty assessed to Tourigny during the Saguenéens' game against the Kitchener Rangers on Tuesday, May 26.

All discipline matters, along with officiating assignments, at the 2026 Memorial Cup are handled by the NHL. Following its review, the NHL recommended that Tourigny be suspended for the duration of the tournament.

That recommendation was accepted by the Memorial Cup Games Committee and the CHL Executive Council.

The suspension is effective immediately. The CHL will not be providing further comment on this matter.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from May 27, 2026

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