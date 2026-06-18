Eagles Announce Two Scout Hires

Published on June 18, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Cape Breton Eagles are pleased to announce the addition of R.C. Lyke and Tomas Zubrus to the club's scouting staff. Both bring valuable experience and insight to the organization as the Eagles continue to strengthen their scouting department.

Zubrus began his scouting career with the Youngstown Phantoms of the USHL during the 2024-25 season, where he spent one year with the organization.

He has since been with the Valleyfield Braves for the past two years and was hired as a scout by the Reading Royals (ECHL) in June 2025, a role he continues to hold.

In addition to his scouting work, he was also involved in a semi-professional expansion project in Hong Kong, where he and a group of partners purchased and operated a new team during the 2026 season. Serving as Assistant General Manager and co-owner of the HK Panda, he helped guide the organization to success, capturing a championship in its inaugural season.

R.C. Lyke, a native of Poughkeepsie, NY, grew up playing AAA hockey for the Ramapo Saints. He went on to play for Suffern High School for two years, where he stood out as a defenseman, leading his team, the county, and the district in points by a defenseman. For his efforts, R.C. was named to both the All-County and All-District teams while helping lead the perennial New York State powerhouse to two Final Four appearances. Years after graduating, he was inducted into the Suffern Hockey Hall of Fame for his accomplishments while playing with the Mounties.

R.C. enjoyed a highly successful Junior A career, including a stint in the NAHL, where he won a Robertson Cup Championship with the Springfield Jr. Blues. He also played for the Bismarck Bobcats in the AFHL, serving as team captain and being selected to represent the league in the King of the Hill tournament as part of the AFHL All-Star Team. He finished his junior career in the OPJHL with the Syracuse Crunch, where he captained the team and was selected as an All-Star.

Coach Lyke earned an athletic scholarship to play NCAA Division I hockey at Mercyhurst University. While at Mercyhurst, R.C. quickly gained the respect of his teammates as a key part of their defensive core, which anchored the team's MAAC Championship run and appearance in the NCAA Division I National Tournament. Years after graduating, he was inducted into the Mercyhurst University Hall of Fame for his accomplishments with the men's hockey program.

Following his collegiate career, R.C. played seven years of professional hockey in the IHL, UHL, CHL, and SPHL. He concluded his pro career with the Richmond Renegades in the SPHL, serving as a player-coach during his final two seasons. Known as a solid, hard-hitting, and tough defensive defenseman, R.C. played 418 professional games, recording 20 goals, 71 assists, 91 points, and 632 penalty minutes.

After retiring from professional play, R.C. transitioned seamlessly into coaching. In 2009, he founded the Richmond Generals AA/AAA Youth and Junior A hockey organizations. Over a 12-year span, he developed the Generals into a nationally recognized developmental program. Behind the bench, Coach Lyke amassed an impressive record, securing over 819 regular-season and playoff wins in 1,071 games.

He was nominated for "Coach of the Year" seven times during his tenure and won the MetJHL "Coach of the Year" award for the 2013-2014 season.

Coach Lyke has also served as Head Scout for several organizations, including the Topeka RoadRunners (NAHL), the Aberdeen Wings (NAHL), the Carleton Place Canadians (CCHL), and the Twin City Thunder (NCDC).







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 18, 2026

Eagles Announce Two Scout Hires - Cape Breton Eagles

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