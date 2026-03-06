Cats & Armada Clash on a Forces Friday Night

It's a big Friday night at the Avenir Centre - the QMJHL's 3rd-place Armada are in town as we honour the Canadian Armed Forces!

Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) military vehicles will be parked outside the arena. Over 50 cadets will be present at our pre-game ceremony with members of the CAF, their mascots Juno & Sonar, plus the Flag party for a ceremonial puck drop. We'll have a fun intermission relay race, featuring CAF personnel. Fans can also stop by the CAF kiosk on the concourse.

There's lots happening on the ice too - the ONLY 3 NHL 1st Round picks in the QMJHL will square off as Caleb Desnoyers (UTA, 4th overall) battles BLB's Justin Carbonneau (STL, 19th overall) & Bill Zonnon (PIT, 22nd overall).

Each team will feature 6 NHL draft picks. The Cats have:

F Gabe Smith (UTA, Rd 4, #103)

F Teddy Mutryn (SJS, Rd 3, #95)

F Caleb Desnoyers (UTA, Rd 1, #4)

F Grayden Robertson-Palmer (DET, Rd 7, #204)

D Eerik Wallenius (OTT, Rd 5, #136)

G Rudy Guimond (DET, Rd 6, #169

Blainville-Boisbriand counter with 6 of their own NHL draft picks:

F Justin Carbonneau (STL, Rd 1, #19)

F Bill Zonnon (PIT, Rd 1, #22)

F Mateo Nobert (VGK, Rd 3, #85)

Riverview native D Spencer Gill (PHI, Rd 2, #59)

D Jan Golicic (TBL, Rd 4, #118)

G Jakub Milota (NAS, Rd 4, #99)

Not to be forgotten are players on the NHL radar for the upcoming 2026 NHL draft. The Cats have head-turning Tommy Bleyl, sniper Niko Tournas, power forward Rian Chudzinski and big keeper Jacoby Weiner. The Armada have Xavier Villeneuve, a slick-skating defender drawing comparisons to Canadiens' star Lane Hutson.

The scouts in the building - and hockey fans - will be busy watching these 17 stars show their stuff!

In their only other meeting this season, the Cats got up early on the Armada and rolled to a 6-1 win. Bill Zonnon was injured in that game and didn't get a chance to spark an Armada comeback. Wildcat Alex Mercier was First Star with a 3-pt night (1G, 2A). Teddy Mutryn & Matthew Virgilio also put a goal & 2 assists each.

