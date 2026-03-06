Islanders Ride Seven-Game Win Streak into Baie-Comeau

The Charlottetown Islanders continue their crucial Québec road trip tonight as they visit the Baie-Comeau Drakkar at the Centre Sportif Alcoa for an 8:00 PM puck drop.

The Islanders arrive in Baie-Comeau riding one of their hottest stretches of the season. After a dominant 7-3 victory over the Rimouski Océanic on Wednesday night, Charlottetown has now won seven straight games and is surging up the standings at the perfect time.

That win opened the Islanders' final Québec road trip of the regular season, a demanding stretch of four games in five days. Tonight marks the second game of the trip and the first of three games in a row, with matchups against the Chicoutimi Saguenéens and Quebec Remparts still to come this weekend.

The finale in Québec City is shaping up to be a particularly important one. The Islanders currently hold fourth place in the Eastern Conference, but the Remparts sit just three points behind, while the Cape Breton Eagles trail Charlottetown by two points with an extra game played. With home-ice advantage in the playoffs on the line, every point during this road swing carries significant weight.

A big reason for Charlottetown's recent success has been its explosive offense, powered by several players hitting their stride at the right time.

Nathan Leek continues to lead the charge, sitting third in the QMJHL with 42 goals this season as he pushes toward the 50-goal mark before the playoffs begin.

Meanwhile, newcomer Ivan Ryabkin has been nothing short of electric since joining the Islanders lineup. Ryabkin has piled up 30 points in just 14 games with Charlottetown, instantly becoming one of the most dangerous offensive threats in the league.

Matt Butler is also red-hot, riding an impressive 11-game point streak. During that stretch, Butler has collected 18 points and has been a key driver of the Islanders' offensive momentum.

Tonight will also mark a special milestone for Nikita Voyaga, who is set to play in the 100th game of his QMJHL career.

Voyaga is coming off one of the best performances of his career, recording a career-high three points in Wednesday's win over Rimouski. With confidence high, he'll look to continue that momentum as the Islanders chase an eighth straight victory.

The Drakkar enter tonight's matchup looking to snap a difficult stretch. Baie-Comeau has lost nine consecutive games and currently sits at the bottom of the standings.

Their most recent outing was a 7-3 loss to the Drummondville Voltigeurs, and the team will be eager to turn things around on home ice.

One player to watch for Baie-Comeau is former Islander Kyle Powers, who will face his old club tonight. Earlier this season in Charlottetown, the Islanders defeated the Drakkar 4-2 in a game where Anthony Flanagan scored twice to lead the Islanders to victory.

With the Islanders playing some of their best hockey of the season and the Drakkar searching for answers, tonight presents another opportunity for Charlottetown to keep its momentum going.

Extending the win streak to eight games would not only continue the team's surge up the standings, but also build even more confidence heading into two critical matchups later this weekend.

Puck drop from Baie-Comeau is set for 8:00 PM.







