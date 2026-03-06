Wildcats Open Homestand with 5-1 Win

Published on March 6, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Wildcats continued their pursuit of first overall in the QMJHL Thursday night with a 5-1 victory over the Cape Breton Eagles before 4,800 fans at the Avenir Centre.

The victory keep the Wildcats one point back of Chicoutimi with seven games remaining in the regular season - the Sags defeated Gatineau 7-0 on home ice Thursday night.

Caleb Desnoyers and Teddy Mutryn powered the Cats offense with two goals and an assist each for three point nights. It was Mutryn's first game since February 15th. Alex Mercier added his 26th of the season late in the third. Two assists each provided by Tommy Bleyl, Rian Chudzinski and Niko Tournas.

The Cats outshot the Eagles 37-21 with Rudy Guimond recording the win for Moncton.

THREE STARS:

1 #18 CALEB DESNOYERS (2G, 1A)

2 #14 TEDDY MUTRYN (2G, 1A)

3 #9 GABE SMITH (1A)

The homestand continues Friday night against the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada at 7pm. The Armada lineup features ex-Wildcat Vincent Collard and Riverview's Spencer Gill. Sunday afternoon at 3pm the Wildcats host the Saint John Sea Dogs.

Catch all the action on FloHockey TV and on the Wildcats Radio network - INSPIRE 105.1 FM in Moncton-Dieppe-Riverview.

