Cats Host Eagles Thursday in White Contest-Winning Jerseys

Come check out our new & exclusive threads Thursday night! We'll be sporting a special white jersey designed by 10 year-old Jack Livingstone. Jack is the winner of the Atlantic Superstore Jersey Contest.

Jack used every colour in the Wildcats palette and explained his design - "I used the team colours to show the ocean and the stars of the sky just like the Wildcats are stars." We can't argue with that and it will be an honour to wear them Thursday night as Jack drops the ceremonial faceoff.

Fans will have an opportunity to own one of the unique jerseys, as online bidding will open as the game gets underway, running until Sunday evening.

Another important annual initiative is happening Thursday night - please support 20K Sock Day with new, warm socks for the unhoused in Greater Moncton or a monetary donation at the booth on the concourse.

Fans can save $5 per ticket by entering the passcode BREAK here:

https://www.ticketmaster.ca/event/31006325BFF439DA?did=break

The Wildcats return to the Avenir Centre after taking 2 of 3 on the road last week - beating Val-d'Or & Gatineau handily while losing a close one to Rouyn-Noranda. Gavin Cornforth was a model of consistency with 3 multi-point games, adding up to 7 points (4G, 3A). Captain Caleb Desnoyers kicked off the road trip in high gear, tying a Wildcats franchise record with 6 points in the game vs the Foreurs, then he added 3 more over the next 2 games. His 9 points made him a lock for the QMJHL Team of the Week and cemented his spot as the QMJHL Forward of the Month for February. Desonyers had 24 points (7G, 17A) in 10 games during the month. Defender Tommy Bleyl earned an honourable mention in 2 monthly QMJHL award categories - Defenceman & Rookie. Bleyl continues to astound with his numbers & ability to control the game from the blue line.

The Cats & Eagles season series has seen 6 games so far, with 5 decided by just 1 goal! The Cats hold a 5-1 edge in wins, but its never easy against the Maritime rivals.

Playoff season is fast approaching and we're getting ready to REPEAT THE ROAR! This year's team has been as good - or even better - than last years Championship squad & it's time to secure your seat for another Cup run. Loyal Season Seat Members & Flex Ticket Members have the first opportunity to secure 2026 Wildcats Playoff Ticket Packages.

Visit our Playoff Kiosk on game day at the top of the lobby stairs (to the left by the elevator) during home games until March 12, from doors open until the end of the first intermission.

Cape Breton enter the Den with 3 wins in their last 10 games and 14-14 road record - 27-20-2-8 overall for 9th overall, and 5th in the Eastern Conference.

Twenty year-old Lewis Gendron leads the Eagles in scoring with 53 points (14G, 29A). Halifax-born (and former Moosehead) Reece Peitzsche leads the Cape Breton squad in goals with 24, a huge jump from his 8 last season with Shawinigan.

In net, the Eagles have 2 reliable keepers in Connor Towle (12W) and Felix Hamel (15W). Towle boasts some some slightly better stats, and the lone win over the Wildcats, while Hamel has seen the most crease time.

Save on tickets with a PAL Airlines/Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport Wildcats Family 4-Pack - 2 adults & 2 youths for $65.60 tax included. Extra youths are $16.40. Available at the Avenir Centre Box Office or ticketmaster.ca.

Arrive early & take advantage of 30 Minute Powerplay pricing at the Avenir Centre - $4 hot dogs, $3 Aquafina bottles of water, and $5 Moosehead Light & Alpine (355mL cans), taxes not included. The Avenir Centre doors open at 6pm - prices are in effect for 30 minutes after doors open for the game.

Our 50/50 raffle has a $7,500 jackpot guarantee.

The Moose Light Ice Level Bar is open to the public (ages 19+) and anyone with a ticket to the game can access it through section 107. Non-alcoholic beverages are available in the Ice Bar.

THINGS TO KNOW FOR THURSDAY:

The 50/50 raffle has an $7,500 Jackpot guarantee. Don't forget to buy your raffle tickets online now or at the game. We accept cash, debit, Visa or Mastercard at the arena.

Access your season seats or flex tickets through your Ticketmaster Wildcats Account Manager.

Group tickets are available for every home game - Call 506-382-5555. Great seats at our best ticket prices for your group of 10+.

Our PAL Airlines/Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport Family 4-Pack is one of the best family deals you'll find in Moncton - 2 adults & 2 youths for just $65.60, tax & fees included. Additional youths just $16.40. Available every home game on Ticketmaster.

Celebrate your child's birthday with Wild Willie & the Wildcats and take advantage of special group rates.

The Rogers Item of the Game is all Wildcats crewneck sweatshirts. Save 20%!

The jersey raffle is for a red game-worn, autographed #26 THORNBOROUGH

Spencer Thornborough will be signing autographs post-game, in the Avenir Centre lobby.

The Moose Light Ice Bar will be open.







