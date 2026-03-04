Gatineau to Host the QMJHL Prospects Game Presented by BFL CANADA

Published on March 4, 2026







Boucherville, QC - Following last October's event in Sherbrooke, the QMJHL is proud to announce that the City of Gatineau will host the next QMJHL Prospects Game presented by BFL CANADA.

The event will take place on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at the Centre Slush Puppie, a 4,080-seat arena inaugurated in 2021.

For its second edition, the QMJHL Prospects Game presented by BFL CANADA will once again showcase the league's top 40 prospects eligible for the next NHL Draft, scheduled for June 2027. The players will be selected in advance by the NHL Central Scouting.

"At BFL CANADA, we are proud to partner with the QMJHL and support the Prospects Game, an event that perfectly embodies our values of collaboration, integrity and excellence. Highlighting the next generation of hockey talent and contributing to the development of young players aligns naturally with our commitment to sport, our passion for hockey, and our involvement in the communities we serve across the country," said Barry F. Lorenzetti, Chief Executive Officer, Chair of the Board of Directors and Founder.

"We are extremely honored that the Centre Slush Puppie has been selected to host the Prospects Game," said François Beaudry, Chairman of the Board of the Gatineau Olympiques. "This is a tremendous event for our organization, our fans and the entire region. We are proud to offer these young players a first-class showcase in a premier arena."

"The Gatineau Olympiques are a historic franchise, and we are very pleased to collaborate with them to present this prestigious event," added QMJHL Commissioner Mario Cecchini. "The Centre Slush Puppie has become a benchmark facility in our league. We look forward to fans discovering or rediscovering it while watching our top 2027 prospects in person!"

Last October, Team Lafleur defeated Team Crosby 6-5 in a shootout, with the game-winning goal scored by Maddox Dagenais of the Québec Remparts.

Dagenais is projected as a potential first-round selection in the upcoming NHL Draft, along with Xavier Villeneuve of the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, Egor Shilov of the Victoriaville Tigres, and Charlie Morrison, also of the Remparts. All four participated in the 2025 Prospects Game and are currently ranked among the NHL Central Scouting's Top 30 North American prospects.

Tickets for the 2026 QMJHL Prospects Game presented by BFL CANADA will soon go on sale on the official websites of the QMJHL and the Gatineau Olympiques.

Come see and support tomorrow's professionals, including Alexis Joseph, a forward with the Saint John Sea Dogs who is expected to be selected very early in the 2027 NHL Draft.







