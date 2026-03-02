Cats Take 2 of 3 in Quebec with 5-1 Win at Gatineau

Published on March 2, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Wildcats rebounded with a solid road victory Sunday night in Gatineau, downing the Olympiques 5-1 to take two of three games on the last regular season trip to Quebec.

Gavin Cornforth paced the attack with two goals (10th & 11th) with others to Alex Mercier (25th), Preston Lounsbury (16th) and Liam Bursaw (4th). Caleb Desnoyers chipped in with two assists for a nine-point total in the three Quebec road games.

The Cats outshot Gatineau 33-22 with Jacoby Weiner posting his 9th win of the season.

THREE STARS:

1 #92 GAVIN CORNFORTH (2G)

2 #10 ALEX MERCIER (1G, 1A)

3 GAT Yan Gaudreau (1G)

Moncton remains one point behind first-place Chicoutimi atop the QMJHL standings - the Sags beat the Oceanic in Rimouski 10-3 on Sunday. The Cats are 42-10-2-2 after 56 games.

The Wildcats swing back into action with a 4-game home stand starting Thursday against Cape Breton at 7pm, followed by the Armada Friday at 7pm and Sunday afternoon at 3pm against the Saint John Sea Dogs.

