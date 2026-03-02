Thomas Desruisseaux Named Vidéotron Player of the Week

Published on March 2, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







The latest QMJHL Videotron Player of the Week is center Thomas Desruisseaux of the Chicoutimi Saguenéens.

In three games, the 19-year-old from Lévis, Québec scored twice and added eight assists while the Sags went 2-1 on the week.

On Thursday night at home, the week started off on a rough note for Desruisseaux and his Saguenéens. Though the club would suffer a 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Sherbrooke Phoenix, Desruisseaux still found the scoresheet thanks to a second period assist.

Back home the following night, The Saguenéens and their veteran center would leave nothing to chance. By the time the game was over, Desruisseaux had recorded two goals and four assists while the Sags had recorded a decisive 13-1 victory over the Drummondville Voltigeurs.

The 13 goals represented the highest single game output for the organization in 33 seasons while Desruisseaux, named the game's third star, finished the game with a +7 rating, tying the top mark for any Sags player since the stat was first recorded by the league in 1994. The win also vaulted the Saguenéens into first place in the QMJHL overall standings.

The goals kept coming for the Saguenéens on Sunday afternoon in Rimouski. Desruisseaux was in on the offensive action once again, recording three assists in a 10-3 win over the Océanic. The fourth-year center, who was a +4 on the afternoon, dominated in the faceoff circle as well, winning 12 of 14 draws.

Originally a first-round selection of the Cape Breton Eagles in the 2022 QMJHL Draft, Desruisseaux has reached new career bests this year with 19 goals and 65 points in 50 games. His game winner on Friday versus Drummondville was his fourth of the campaign, also a personal best.

2025-26 Videotron Player of the Week:

Week 23 | Thomas Desruisseaux (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

Week 22 | Donald Hickey (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 21 | Alex Huang (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

Week 20 | Marek Danicek (Newfoundland Regiment)

Week 19 | Mathys Fernandez (Shawinigan Cataractes)

Week 18 | Nathan Lecompte (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

Week 17 | Ivan Ryabkin (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 16 | Maxime Coursol (Val-d'Or Foreurs)

Week 15 | Justin Larose (Newfoundland Regiment)

Week 14 | Tomas Lavoie (Cape Breton Eagles)

Week 13 | Gabriel Séguin (Gatineau Olympiques)

Week 12 | Caleb Desnoyers (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 11 | Romain Litalien (Cape Breton Eagles)

Week 10 | Gabe Smith (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 9 | Gabriel D'Aigle (Victoriaville Tigres)

Week 8 | Teddy Mutryn (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 7 | Justin Larose (Newfoundland Regiment)

Week 6 | Lucas Beckman (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Week 5 | William Shields (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 4 | Émile Beaunoyer (Val-d'Or Foreurs)

Week 3 | Marcus Kearsey (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 2 | Thomas Verdon (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies)

Week 1 | Matt Gosselin (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)







