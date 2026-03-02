FloHockey Team of the Week Named for Week 23

Published on March 2, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Here are the players who made it onto the FloHockey Team of the Week for the period ranging from February 23 to March 1.

These players, who represent a starting lineup of three forwards, two defensemen, and one goaltender, were selected based on their performances over the past week.

FORWARDS:

Justin CARBONNEAU | Blainville-Boisbriand Armada | 2GP-6G-1A, +3

Thomas DESRUISSEAUX | Chicoutimi Saguenéens | 3GP-2G-8A, +9

Caleb DESNOYERS | Moncton Wildcats | 3GP-2G-7A, +7

DEFENSEMEN:

Peteris BULANS | Chicoutimi Saguenéens | 3GP-2G-4A, +9

Tomas LAVOIE | Chicoutimi Saguenéens | 3GP-2G-4A, +6

GOALTENDER:

Kyan LABBÉ | Sherbrooke Phoenix | 1-0-0-0, .977%, 1.00







