Islanders Outgun Armada 7-4 in Electric Home Win

Published on March 2, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders delivered one of their most exciting wins of the season Sunday afternoon, defeating the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 7-4 in front of more than 3,000 energized fans at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown on Kids Run the Show day. The victory extends Charlottetown's winning streak to six games and puts the club in a spot for home-ice advantage in the Eastern Conference.

With the stakes high and the building buzzing for Kids Run the Show Day, the Islanders rose to the moment in a wild, back-and-forth contest between two of the league's hottest teams.

The Islanders wasted no time setting the tone. Just one minute into the opening period, Ivan Ryabkin sniped home the game's first goal to ignite the crowd and give Charlottetown an early 1-0 lead.

After killing off an early Armada power play, thanks in part to several sharp saves from Donald Hickey, the Islanders struck again on a lengthy powerplay. Marcus Kearsey blasted a one-timer from the point to double the lead and put the Isles firmly in control.

However, the Armada pushed back late in the frame. Justin Carbonneau scored twice, including a power-play marker in the final seconds, to erase the deficit and send the teams into the intermission tied 2-2 despite Blainville-Boisbriand holding a heavy edge in shots.

The middle period turned into an offensive track meet.

Ross Campbell restored the Islanders' lead early in the second, finishing off a quick face-off play from Nathan Leek and Ryabkin. But the Armada answered quickly, with Carbonneau completing his hat trick before Matt Gosselin gave the visitors their first lead at 4-3.

Charlottetown refused to blink.

Campbell struck again midway through the period, once more set up by Ryabkin and Leek, to knot the game at 4-4 in what had become a high-octane showdown. The Islanders earned a critical late five-minute power play after Spencer Gill was assessed a major and game misconduct for high-sticking, setting the stage for the third.

With the game still deadlocked early in the third, Campbell delivered the moment of the afternoon.

During 4-on-4 play, the Islanders forward completed his hat trick with a clutch finish off a Matt Butler feed, giving Charlottetown a 5-4 lead and sending the Eastlink Centre into a frenzy.

From there, the Islanders locked things down.

Charlottetown weathered multiple Armada pushes, including a late power play and an extra-attacker situation, with strong defensive structure and timely saves from Hickey.

Butler iced the game with an empty-net goal with two minutes remaining, and Ryabkin added another moments later to seal the emphatic 7-4 victory.

By the Numbers

Ross Campbell: 3 goals, 1 assist (1st Star)

Donald Hickey: 31 saves on 35 shots (3rd Star)

Ivan Ryabkin: 2 goals, 2 assists for 4 points

Nathan Leek: Up to 41 goals on the season

Matt Butler: Empty-net goal and assist, 10 game point streak

Islanders now head on a 4-game road trip through Quebec, where every point matters in this crucial stretch run of the regular season.







