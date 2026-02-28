Islanders Roll into Saint John Riding Four-Game Heater

Published on February 28, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders continue their late-season push tonight as they travel to TD Station for a 7 p.m. matchup against the Saint John Sea Dogs.

The Islanders arrive in Saint John riding plenty of momentum. Winners of four straight, Charlottetown is coming off an impressive weekend that saw them defeat the QMJHL's top-ranked Moncton Wildcats in back-to-back games, including a shutout victory in the most recent meeting. Over their last 10 contests, the Islanders are 6-4-0-0 and appear to be peaking at just the right time as the regular season enters its final stretch.

With a playoff spot already secured, Charlottetown currently sits sixth in the Eastern Conference. The Islanders trail the Quebec Remparts by just two points and the Cape Breton Eagles by four, with three games in hand on the Eagles. With valuable points still up for grabs, the race for a top-four finish, and home-ice advantage in the first round, remains well within reach.

A major reason for the Islanders' recent surge has been the stellar play of goaltender Donald Hickey. Hickey was named the league's Player of the Week after a dominant stretch that included a 7-0 shutout victory over Cape Breton, back-to-back wins against Moncton, including a shutout performance against the Wildcats. His steady presence in goal has provided the backbone for Charlottetown's winning streak.

Offensively, Nathan Leek continues to lead the charge. The Islanders' top scorer is the QMJHL's hottest goal scorer since the start of the new year, with 18 goals in 18 games over that span. Leek now has 40 goals on the season, ranking third overall in the league, and remains one of the most dangerous finishers in the Q.

The addition of Ivan Ryabkin has also given the Islanders a significant boost. In just 11 games with Charlottetown, Ryabkin has recorded six goals and 15 assists for 21 points, making an immediate impact on both five-on-five play and special teams.

The Sea Dogs, meanwhile, enter tonight's contest with renewed energy of their own. Saint John is coming off back-to-back victories and a coaching change that saw Travis Crickard relieved of his duties and Bian Casey take over behind the bench. The Sea Dogs earned a 5-2 win over the Halifax Mooseheads last night and hold a 4-5-1-0 record over their last 10 games. They currently sit eighth in the Eastern Conference and will be hungry to play spoiler.

Tonight marks the seventh meeting of the season between the two clubs, with the Islanders and Sea Dogs splitting the first six games with three wins apiece. Saint John claimed the most recent matchup, earning a 7-3 victory on a difficult night for Charlottetown, something the Islanders will be motivated to respond to this evening.

With playoff positioning tightening and both teams finding form at the right time, tonight's game promises to be another important chapter in an evenly matched season series. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. at TD Station.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2026

Islanders Roll into Saint John Riding Four-Game Heater - Charlottetown Islanders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.