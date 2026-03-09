Ryabkin Plays Hero as Islanders Capture Huge Overtime Victory

The Charlottetown Islanders delivered one of their biggest wins of the season Sunday afternoon, battling through adversity to defeat the Quebec Remparts 3-2 in overtime at the Centre Vidéotron in a game packed with playoff intensity.

With major postseason implications on the line, Charlottetown showed resilience and determination in a gritty road performance, their third game in three days, to secure a crucial extra point and a massive victory against a direct competitor in the standings.

The Islanders came out flying, controlling possession and outshooting Quebec 5-0 in the opening five minutes. Their aggressive forecheck and puck movement set the tone early, but despite sustained pressure, they couldn't solve Remparts goaltender Patrick Déniger.

Momentum briefly wavered when Ross Campbell left the game following an uncalled cross-check, but the veteran forward's return to the bench provided a major emotional lift.

Quebec capitalized on their first shot of the game as Mavrick Rousseau-Hamel buried an opportunity to give the Remparts a 1-0 lead despite Charlottetown's territorial dominance. The Islanders continued to press, finishing the period with a 12-6 edge in shots but trailing on the scoreboard.

Charlottetown wasted no time responding in the 2nd.

Just 1:12 into the frame, Ivan Ryabkin threaded a perfect pass to Nathan Leek, who wired home his 46th goal of the season to tie the game 1-1. Ross Campbell added a helper on the equalizer as the Islanders' top line stepped up in a crucial moment.

The period featured tight checking and special teams battles, with Charlottetown's penalty killers, highlighted by a standout effort from Nolan Duskocy, shutting down key Quebec opportunities.

Despite carrying the majority of play and generating quality chances, the Islanders found themselves trailing again late in the period when Nathan Quinn capitalized on a defensive lapse to restore the Remparts' lead at 2-1.

Charlottetown headed into the second intermission frustrated but firmly in control of the shot clock, holding a 22-16 advantage.

Fatigue could have set in, but the Islanders refused to back down.

Charlottetown's penalty kill opened the period with a critical stand before the team continued to tilt the ice, hemming Quebec in their own zone for extended stretches. The Islanders dominated puck possession and outshot the Remparts heavily as the period progressed.

Their persistence paid off on a late power play.

With just under four minutes remaining, Ryabkin found Ross Campbell in his favourite spot, right in the slot, and the veteran forward delivered. Burying the tying goal to silence the Quebec crowd and knot the game at 2-2. Marcus Kearsey also picked up an assist on the clutch equalizer.

The dramatic goal forced overtime and guaranteed Charlottetown a valuable point in the standings.

The extra frame belonged to the Islanders' stars.

Ryabkin stole the puck off Quebec's top prospect, Maddox Dagenais. He headed down the ice alongside Nathan Leek and they connected on a brilliant rush with Ryabkin finishing the play to seal a thrilling overtime victory. The bench erupted as Charlottetown completed the comeback in statement fashion.

Considering the demanding schedule, the hostile road environment, and the playoff stakes, this victory stands as one of Charlottetown's most impressive efforts of the season. The Islanders showed composure, depth, and determination. Qualities that will be essential as the postseason approaches.

With the four-point swing, Charlottetown strengthens its grip on home-ice position and sends a clear message: they are built for playoff hockey.







