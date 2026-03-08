Sea Dogs Add Darren Burns to Hockey Staff

SAINT JOHN, N.B. - The Saint John Sea Dogs have added Darren Burns as senior advisor, hockey operations and assistant coach, the team announced Sunday.

Burns recently completed his 25th season as head coach of the Acadia University Axemen hockey team and is a four-time AUS coach of the year. He also played for the Axemen from 1990-95 and was a member of the 1992-93 national championship-winning squad.

"Darren brings decades of hockey experience to the team," said Sea Dogs president and general manager Trevor Georgie. "He has been a coach, an NHL scout, and he knows our organization well as the father of Memorial Cup champion and franchise leading scorer Brady Burns. He is passionate and will add a lot to our group."

A native of Brockville, Ont., Burns won a U SPORTS championship as an assistant coach with the Axemen in 1995-96 and guided the program to a bronze medal at the 2017 U SPORTS national championship tournament. He has also previously served as an assistant coach for the U SPORTS all-star team and won a gold medal as an assistant coach with Team Canada at the Universiade Games.

"To get this opportunity to be with the Saint John Sea Dogs is incredible," said Burns. "Scott, Trevor and the entire organization have done so much for our family. It has proven to be the best place to play junior hockey in the country. They have created an environment that is second to none. To play a part in working with the current team is such a privilege and I will do everything I can to help this staff and players reach their goals. My past experience with this organization is all the motivation I need."

With six games remaining, the Sea Dogs have clinched a spot in the 2026 Gilles-Courteau Trophy playoffs. They'll play their final two home games of the regular season this Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14 against the Halifax Mooseheads.







