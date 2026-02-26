Sea Dogs Announce Changes to Coaching Staff

SAINT JOHN, N.B. - The Saint John Sea Dogs have announced that head coach Travis Crickard is no longer with the team.

Crickard was in his fourth season as head coach after originally joining the Sea Dogs as an assistant coach during the 2021-22 season. He also served as general manager during parts of two seasons during his tenure with the organization.

Assistant coach Mark Lee is also no longer with the team.

"We appreciate all the work that both Travis and Mark put into our team during their time in Saint John," said Sea Dogs president and general manager Trevor Georgie. "We wish them the very best in their next opportunities."

Brian Casey has been named head coach for the remainder of the season.

Casey has over eight years of coaching experience at the U SPORTS, U18, and Junior A levels. He won back-to-back AUS championships as an assistant coach with the St. Francis Xavier University X-Men in 2016 and 2017, along with a national silver medal in 2016. Casey was also the head coach of the MHL's Fredericton Red Wings from 2019-2021.

As a player, Casey played two seasons in the QMJHL with the Saint-Jean Lynx and four with the Acadia University Axemen followed by a 10-year career playing professionally in Austria, Slovakia, and Denmark. He also won two Spengler Cup championships with Canada's Men's National Team.

"We are pleased to welcome Brian to the Sea Dogs," said Georgie. "He brings experience and a fresh perspective to our team. We look forward to him helping us maximize the opportunity in front of us down the stretch."

Brian's son Nathan and nephew Brandon both suited up for the Sea Dogs.

"I am highly motivated and committed to bring passion to the Sea Dogs organization," said Casey. "I am extremely grateful for this opportunity."

