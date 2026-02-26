Remy Maldre Wins the Real Atlantic Superstore CHL Jersey Contest

The Halifax Mooseheads are set to wear a special jersey this Sunday afternoon at 3pm when they play host to the Quebec Remparts at Scotiabank Centre.

Remy Maldre, a young forward with the Halifax Hawks Black U11-AA team had his design chosen as the winner of this year's Real Atlantic Superstore CHL Jersey Contest. The jerseys will be auctioned online following the game, with proceeds going to President's Choice Children's Charity in the fight against childhood hunger. To date, the CHL Jersey Design Contest has raised nearly $865,000 to help the charity on their mission to help feed one million kids annually.

"Well, I thought about when my parents and I would walk to games past the Citadel clock tower and the Moose's red eyes at the games," Maldre said of his inspiration.

The jersey features a moose chomping on a hockey stick and the iconic Old Town Clock on Citadel Hill. The moon is glowing in the background in the dark blue sky. On the sleeves of the jersey it says "The Moose Is Loose".

The Sacred Heart School of Halifax student learned of the contest from seeing it promoted on the big screen during Mooseheads games earlier this season and was one of several hundred fans to submit their designs.

He will be attending Sunday's game along with his U11 teammates and will be featured during an in-game interview. He said that will come as a surprise to his friends.

"They are all definitely excited to come and see the Mooseheads play. They don't know that I won the contest yet, but I think they will be super excited about that!"

Not only does Remy get to see his jersey design in action, but his family received free tickets to the game from Real Atlantic Superstore and the Mooseheads and he also receives his own personalized and autographed edition of the jersey.

